Alabama Women's Tennis Completes Saturday Sweep: Roll Call
Alabama women's tennis continued its hot start to the season with two wins at home on Saturday. The Crimson Tide beat Alcorn State, 4-0, and UAB, 5-1, in a doubleheader sweep at the Roberta Alison Baumgardner Tennis Facility.
“We started the day very strong in our match against Alcorn State," head coach Jonatan Berhane said in a press release. "The team did a good job of competing on each court and not letting any awkwardness linger during the match. Against UAB, we began doubles play a bit timidly, while they did a great job during doubles play. However, the girls bounced back in singles play and competed strongly. We will continue to build and improve as a team after each match we play.”
Alabama is 6-0 to start dual season for the first time since the 2021-22 season. Up next, the Crimson Tide will hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to Minneapolis for a pair of matches on Friday, Feb. 13, and Saturday, Feb. 14 against Colorado and Minnesota.
Results
Alcorn State
Singles
#45 Kristina Paskauskas (UA) vs. Amelia Tatafu (Alcorn State) 6-2, 5-0, unfinished
Klara Millicevic (UA) vs. Hana Bajramovic (Alcorn State) 6-1, 1-2, unfinished
Maria Andrienko (UA) vs. Zoe Crimmel (Alcorn State) 6-0, 5-0, unfinished
Karla Bartel (UA) def. Oihane V. Lopez (Alcorn State) 6-0, 6-0
Amina Salibayeva (UA) def. Taylor Briffa (Alcorn State) 6-1, 6-0
Mary Sidelynk (UA) def. Katherine Grados (Alcorn State) 6-0, 6-0
Order of Finish: 4, 5, 6
Doubles
Kristina Paskauskas/Karla Bartel (W_UA) vs. Amelia Tatafu/Hana Bajramovic (Alcorn State) 5-1, unfinished
Klara Millicevic/Maria Andrienko (W_UA) def. Zoe Crimmel/Oihane V. Lopez (Alcorn State) 6-0
Addison Bowman/Amina Salibayeva (W_UA) def. Taylor Briffa/Katherine Grados (Alcorn State) 6-0
Order of Finish: 3, 2
UAB
Singles
#45 Kristina Paskauskas (UA) def. Kristyna Damaskova (UAB) 6-1, 6-1
Klara Millicevic (UA) vs. Klara Kajabova (UAB) 5-7, 6-2, 2-1, unfinished
Maria Andrienko (UA) def. Nera Tesankic (UAB) 6-4, 6-3
Karla Bartel (UA) def. Gresi Bajri (UAB) 6-3, 6-2
Amina Salibayeva (UA) def. Julia Caffarena (UAB) 6-1, 6-1
Mary Sidelynk (UA) def. Antonia Ende (UAB) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2
Order of Finish: 1, 5, 4, 6, 3
Doubles
Kristyna Damaskova/Klara Kajabova (UAB) def. Kristina Paskauskas/Karla Bartel (UA) 7-6 (7-5)
Klara Millicevic/Maria Andrienko (UA) def. Gresi Bajri/Nera Tesankic (UAB) 6-3
Julia Caffarena/Antonia Ende (UAB) def. Addison Bowman/Amina Salibayeva (UA) 6-2
Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday February 8, 2026
- Alabama baseball held Fan Day at the The Joe on Saturday. The 2026 baseball season begins on Friday against Washington State.
- The Alabama hockey team beat Auburn, 3-2, against on Sautrday. This time in Columbus, Georgia.
- In his first game since getting traded to the Chicago Bulls, former Alabama guard Collin Sexton had 17 points, three rebounds and four assists. Sexton is already in his eighth season in the NBA.
- Alabama runner Samuel Ogazi, set a facility record in the 400m at the New Mexico Invitational with a time of 44.87.
Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday results:
- Track and field at New Mexico Collegiate Classic: In addition to Ogazi, Alabama added multiple podium finishes on Saturday, highlighted by victories in the men’s 4x400-meter relay (3:06.49 – Alexander Osayemi, Tarsis Orogot, David Thid, Andrew Sirras) and a runner-up showing from Treneese Hamilton in the women’s shot put (17.30m | 56-9.25). Christopher Young added a third-place finish in the men’s shot put (17.61m | 57-9.50), while Isaiah Patrick advanced to the 60-meter hurdles event final and placed sixth. Patrick ran a personal-best 7.78 in the semifinals to move to No. 7 all-time at UA.
- Women's tennis: Alabama 4, Alcorn State 0
- Softball at Buzz Classic: Alabama 7, Georgia Tech 2
- Women's tennis: Alabama 5, UAB 1
Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday schedule:
Women's basketball at Texas A&M, College Station, Texas, 5 p.m., SEC Network
Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener
209 days
On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:
Feb. 8, 1983: Coach Ray Perkins, in his first recruiting effort, signed 26 players on signing day, including two of the state's premier players, lineman Curt Jarvis and end Cornelius Bennett.
February 8, 1989: Julio Jones was born in Foley, Ala.
February 8, 2000: Legendary linebacker Derrick Thomas died.
Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“In the time I’ve been in this business, there have been three defensive players who could change the course of a game. Lawrence Taylor, Bruce Smith, and Derrick.” – Former Kansas Chiefs president Carl Peterson
