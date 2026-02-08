Alabama Women's Tennis Completes Saturday Sweep: Roll Call

Alabama women's tennis continued its hot start to the season with two wins at home on Saturday. The Crimson Tide beat Alcorn State, 4-0, and UAB, 5-1, in a doubleheader sweep at the Roberta Alison Baumgardner Tennis Facility.

“We started the day very strong in our match against Alcorn State," head coach Jonatan Berhane said in a press release. "The team did a good job of competing on each court and not letting any awkwardness linger during the match. Against UAB, we began doubles play a bit timidly, while they did a great job during doubles play. However, the girls bounced back in singles play and competed strongly. We will continue to build and improve as a team after each match we play.”

Alabama is 6-0 to start dual season for the first time since the 2021-22 season. Up next, the Crimson Tide will hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to Minneapolis for a pair of matches on Friday, Feb. 13, and Saturday, Feb. 14 against Colorado and Minnesota.

Results

Alcorn State

Singles

#45 Kristina Paskauskas (UA) vs. Amelia Tatafu (Alcorn State) 6-2, 5-0, unfinished

Klara Millicevic (UA) vs. Hana Bajramovic (Alcorn State) 6-1, 1-2, unfinished

Maria Andrienko (UA) vs. Zoe Crimmel (Alcorn State) 6-0, 5-0, unfinished

Karla Bartel (UA) def. Oihane V. Lopez (Alcorn State) 6-0, 6-0

Amina Salibayeva (UA) def. Taylor Briffa (Alcorn State) 6-1, 6-0

Mary Sidelynk (UA) def. Katherine Grados (Alcorn State) 6-0, 6-0

Order of Finish: 4, 5, 6

Doubles

Kristina Paskauskas/Karla Bartel (W_UA) vs. Amelia Tatafu/Hana Bajramovic (Alcorn State) 5-1, unfinished

Klara Millicevic/Maria Andrienko (W_UA) def. Zoe Crimmel/Oihane V. Lopez (Alcorn State) 6-0

Addison Bowman/Amina Salibayeva (W_UA) def. Taylor Briffa/Katherine Grados (Alcorn State) 6-0

Order of Finish: 3, 2

UAB

Singles

#45 Kristina Paskauskas (UA) def. Kristyna Damaskova (UAB) 6-1, 6-1

Klara Millicevic (UA) vs. Klara Kajabova (UAB) 5-7, 6-2, 2-1, unfinished

Maria Andrienko (UA) def. Nera Tesankic (UAB) 6-4, 6-3

Karla Bartel (UA) def. Gresi Bajri (UAB) 6-3, 6-2

Amina Salibayeva (UA) def. Julia Caffarena (UAB) 6-1, 6-1

Mary Sidelynk (UA) def. Antonia Ende (UAB) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Order of Finish: 1, 5, 4, 6, 3

Doubles

Kristyna Damaskova/Klara Kajabova (UAB) def. Kristina Paskauskas/Karla Bartel (UA) 7-6 (7-5)

Klara Millicevic/Maria Andrienko (UA) def. Gresi Bajri/Nera Tesankic (UAB) 6-3

Julia Caffarena/Antonia Ende (UAB) def. Addison Bowman/Amina Salibayeva (UA) 6-2

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday February 8, 2026

Alabama baseball held Fan Day at the The Joe on Saturday. The 2026 baseball season begins on Friday against Washington State.

The Alabama hockey team beat Auburn, 3-2, against on Sautrday. This time in Columbus, Georgia.

🧹🧹🧹

The Iron Cup is back in Tuscaloosa! pic.twitter.com/uTC6fzlFl3 — Alabama Hockey (@AlabamaHockey) February 8, 2026

In his first game since getting traded to the Chicago Bulls, former Alabama guard Collin Sexton had 17 points, three rebounds and four assists. Sexton is already in his eighth season in the NBA.

Alabama runner Samuel Ogazi, set a facility record in the 400m at the New Mexico Invitational with a time of 44.87.

44.85 🫡



The reigning outdoor national champ, Samuel Ogazi, breaks the facility record to win the men's 400m (44.87a)!



No. 2 season's 🌍 list, 13th all-time

No. 2 all-time at @UA_Athletics, behind only program legend Kirani James (44.80)#RollTide pic.twitter.com/MEpAhDW7Fq — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) February 7, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday results:

Track and field at New Mexico Collegiate Classic: In addition to Ogazi, Alabama added multiple podium finishes on Saturday, highlighted by victories in the men’s 4x400-meter relay (3:06.49 – Alexander Osayemi, Tarsis Orogot, David Thid, Andrew Sirras) and a runner-up showing from Treneese Hamilton in the women’s shot put (17.30m | 56-9.25). Christopher Young added a third-place finish in the men’s shot put (17.61m | 57-9.50), while Isaiah Patrick advanced to the 60-meter hurdles event final and placed sixth. Patrick ran a personal-best 7.78 in the semifinals to move to No. 7 all-time at UA.

Women's tennis: Alabama 4, Alcorn State 0

Softball at Buzz Classic: Alabama 7, Georgia Tech 2

Women's tennis: Alabama 5, UAB 1

Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday schedule:

Women's basketball at Texas A&M, College Station, Texas, 5 p.m., SEC Network

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

209 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

Feb. 8, 1983: Coach Ray Perkins, in his first recruiting effort, signed 26 players on signing day, including two of the state's premier players, lineman Curt Jarvis and end Cornelius Bennett.

February 8, 1989: Julio Jones was born in Foley, Ala.

Jan 7, 2010; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Julio Jones (8) runs past Texas Longhorns cornerback Aaron Williams (4) during the first quarter of the 2010 BCS national championship game at the Rose Bowl. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

February 8, 2000: Legendary linebacker Derrick Thomas died.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“In the time I’ve been in this business, there have been three defensive players who could change the course of a game. Lawrence Taylor, Bruce Smith, and Derrick.” – Former Kansas Chiefs president Carl Peterson

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama players walk off the court after a win inside Neville Arena pic.twitter.com/XE8pDekN9h — Katie Windham (@katiewindham_) February 7, 2026

