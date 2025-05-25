Alabama Golfer Jonathan Griz Named to PING All-Region Southeast Team: Roll Call, May 25, 2025
The Golf Coaches Association of America announced the NCAA Division I PING All-Region honorees on Saturday. Alabama junior golfer Jonathan Griz was named to the Southeast team.
Grizl ed the Crimson Tide with an 11th-place finish at 1-under par 215 in NCAA regionals and was one of only 14 players to close play under par on the Montreux Golf Club course in Reno Nevada. He was a consistent piece of the Alabama lineup all season long.
The full list of honorees from the southeast region is below:
Division I PING All-Region Southeast Team
Carson Bacha, Auburn
Claes Borregaard, Kennesaw State
Buck Brumlow, Georgia
Luke Clanton, Florida State
Billy Davis, Auburn
Garrett Endicott, Mississippi State
Tom Fischer, Ole Miss
Josiah Gilbert, Auburn
Ian Gilligan, Florida
Jonathan Griz, Alabama
Frankie Harris, South Carolina
Shubham Jaglan, USF
Algot Kleen, LSU
Jackson Koivun, Auburn
Michael La Sasso, Ole Miss
Kye Meeks, Ole Miss
Jay Mendell, LSU
Jake Peacock, USF
Cayden Pope, Auburn
Luke Poulter, Florida
Brantley Scott, Troy
Lance Simpson, Tennessee
Gunnlaugur Árni Sveinsson, LSU
Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss
Jack Turner, Florida
Brendan Valdes, Auburn
Jackson Van Paris, Vanderbilt
Tyler Weaver, Florida State
Wells Williams, Vanderbilt
Sunday and Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled
Saturday's Crimson Tide Results:
Softball: Oklahoma 13, Alabama 2 (5)
SEC News
Everything Tony Vitello and Hunter Ensley Said After Tennessee Baseball Lost to Vanderbilt
How to Watch: SEC Baseball Tournament Championship Game
Did You Notice?
- After the season-ending loss to Oklahoma, Alabama softball's seniors left their cleats on the field by the Script A.
- Two SEC programs (Oklahoma and Texas) have already punched their tickets to the Women's College World Series. At least two more will get to do so on Sunday with Florida and Georgia facing off and Ole Miss and Arkansas playing each other. Tennessee and South Carolina can also secure spots in OKC.
- While there are no Alabama athletic events over the next two days of the holiday weekend, Monday is a big day for the baseball program with the NCAA selection show. Alabama is definitely in the field, but is hoping to hear its name called as a regional host. The selection show is on Monday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
97 and 96 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 25, 1978: Assistant coach Bill "Brother" Oliver was honored by the Birmingham Touchdown Club as its "Working Coach of the Year." In announcing Oliver's award in the Birmingham News, Alf Van Hoose called Oliver "the best young coach in the business."
May 25, 1990: Barrett Jones was born in Collierville, Tenn.
May 26, 1964: Peter Finney reports in the New Orleans paper from the SEC spring meeting in Mobile that Alabama coach Paul Bryant is looking much healthier than a year ago when the Bama coach was in the midst of his battle with The Saturday Evening Post Finney reports Bryant has settled out of court for $300,000 tax free. The publication is still in appeals trying to reduce the money it owes to Wally Butts who was awarded $10 million.
May 26, 1965: Future Crimson Tide baseball coach Mitch Gaspard was born in Port Arthur, Texas.
May 26, 1983: Former Alabama defensive lineman Mark Anderson was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
May 26, 1988: William Vlachos was born.
May 26, 2019: Legendary quarterback Bart Starr died in Birmingham. He was 85.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I had this dream my whole life of raising up that crystal trophy. You guys know the crystal trophy? It’s old now. They give out a waffle cone-looking type thing now. But, I was a big fan of the trophy. I thought it was the greatest trophy in sports.”- Barrett Jones