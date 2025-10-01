Alabama Golfer Ties For First at Ben Hogan Invitational: Roll Call
The Alabama Crimson Tide finished in sixth place at the Ben Hogan Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas. The program finished with a team total 13-over par and just three strokes behind a four-way tie for first as No. 14 North Carolina, No. Texas, No. 6 Vanderbilt, and No. 8 Virginia all finished at 10-over par.
The Crimson Tide was led by William Jennings as the sophomore individually tied for first with a 1-under par performance. Jennings completed his second top finish in three tournaments this year, becoming the first golfer in program history to accomplish the feat.
“We had a great week of preparation coming into this tournament," Alabama head coach Jay Seawell said. "This was a tournament that certainly helps you identify where you are as a program – there were some really good teams and playing at a place like Colonial Country Club which is championship and historic venue, you find out quickly where you are as a program. This team continues to make strides and believe we can be a championship-caliber program. We were able to some good things this week – we competed well and gave ourselves a chance to win and I thought we responded after a tough first round. There are still a lot of things to work on and earn, but I am proud of the way we played throughout the week.
“I thought William played great all week and I am really proud of his continued improvement. He had a chance to win medalist honors in the playoff at the end and that was fun to watch him compete. I keep saying it, but he is one of the best stories in college golf considering where he was six to seven months ago and how far he has come. I am proud of the work he’s put in and happy for him that his hard work is showing off.”
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No Alabama Athletics
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's golf: Alabama finished in sixth place out of 15 teams at the Ben Hogan Collegiate. No. 11 Alabama (+13) was just three strokes out of first place.
SEC News:
SEC Daily: Graham’s SEC Power Rankings After Week 5
Did You Notice?
- Alabama cross country's Dismus Lokira was named the SEC Men's Runner of the Week for the second time in three weeks. Lokira clocked his second top-five finish with the fastest performance by an SEC student-athlete at 22:44.10.
- Tim Korstanje and Cadence Vincent were named SEC Male and Female Swimmers of the Week as both athletes claimed two individual event titles and paced two relay teams to victory. swept the springboards, earning SEC Male Diver of the Week honors.
- Landon Dickerson celebrated his 27th birthday on Tuesday.
- Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor was named the Outland Player of the Week for his performance against the Georgia Bulldogs.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 1, 1977: Thanks in large part to a defensive effort led by linebacker Barry Krauss, Alabama limited Georgia to 199 yards in an 18-10 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. A 1-yard touchdown run by Johnny Davis, three field goals by Roger Chapman and a safety when the Bulldog punter stepped out of the end zone, accounted for the Crimson Tide's 18 points. "About the only thing I am happy about is we won the game," head coach Paul Bryant said. 'We have a long way to go before we are any good."
October 1, 2005: In maybe the loudest game ever played at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama routed No. 5 Florida, 31-3. Quarterback Brodie Croyle threw three touchdowns, including an 87-yard bomb to wide receiver Tyrone Prothro on the Crimson Tide’s first offensive snap. However, the win was costly as Prothro suffered a career-ending injury trying catch a fourth-down pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Tell him not to feel so bad, because he played a very good defense," — Crimson Tide safety Charlie Peprah on the 2005 Florida game, the first time an Urban Meyer coached team was kept out of the end zone- Charlie Peprah after shutting out UF
We'll Leave You with This:
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson had funny banter with Crimson Tide center Parker Brailsford in the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility as Brailsford asked Simpson about the lateral to Kadyn Proctor in the Georgia game.