How Eagles Can Replace Landon Dickerson: Top Three Options As Guard Deals With Knee Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with some attrition along their offensive line.
After star left guard Landon Dickerson was carted out of practice on Sunday with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday afternoon that the 26-year-old is believed to have suffered a meniscus injury.
Fortunately, Dickerson is reportedly set to undergo a minor surgery this week and if all goes well, could be ready for Philly's Week 1 contest against the Dallas Cowboys.
If things go awry, however, replacing a three-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion is no easy task for the Eagles. Here are at three ways Philadelphia can replace Landon Dickerson to start the 2025 season:
Elevate Kenyon Green
Given how close we are to the regular season, the most likely option for the Eagles here is to simply promote backup guard Kenyon Green to the starting lineup.
Green, 24, was drafted by the Texans in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. He spent his first three seasons in Houston and started in 23 of 27 games played before being traded to Philly this offseason as part of the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade.
Clearly a depth move by Howie Roseman, said depth is now being tested. We'll see if the GM trusts his guns.
Sign Brandon Scherff
If Philly wants to go outside of the organization, veteran guard Brandon Scherff should be their first call.
The top free agent offensive lineman on the market, Scherff is a plug-and-play starter with 10 years of NFL experience under his belt. He's a five-time Pro Bowler, was a First-team All-Pro in 2020, and has started 140 games since being drafted in the first round in 2015.
The Eagles are Super Bowl-ready and should be open to bringing in a veteran who can jump in at a moment's notice.
Trade for Cole Strange
This one is a bit outside the box, but if the Eagles want to dip into the trade market for an offensive guard replacement, Cole Strange is likely available in New England.
Drafted in the first round by the Patriots in 2022, Strange has had an up-and-down start to his NFL career hindered by injuries, changing offensive systems, and some poor play. When healthy, however, he's been able to put some good football on tape.
This offseason, however, New England drafted interior offensive lineman Jared Wilson in the third round of the draft, and he already looks to have the left guard position locked up opposite Mike Onwenu—putting Strange on the outside looking in.
While the Patriots could certainly keep him around for depth, a Strange trade to the Eagles may ultimately make some sense for both parties.