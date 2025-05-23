Alabama Gymnastics Associate Head Coach Justin Spring Wins Emmy: Roll Call, May 23, 2025
Alabama gymnastics associate head coach Justin Spring was awarded an Emmy on Wednesday night as part of NBC's broadcast team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
NBC and Peacock's coverage of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad won the Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event category, with Spring recognized as an event analyst.
"What an unexpected honor to win an Emmy for something that felt like such a privilege in my life!" Spring said in a press release on Thursday. "Commenting the Olympic Games was a dream come true. This award is so deserving for all the producers, researchers and the whole NBC team that made the experience amazing and unforgettable for our country!"
Spring provided live analysis of the men's gymnastics competition, where the U.S. men's team secured its first Olympic medal (bronze) since Spring's own podium finish 16 years prior.
"Justin has a remarkable ability to make people feel part of a journey," Alabama gymnastics head coach Ashley Johnston said in the press release. "Through an enthusiastic, storytelling approach to his broadcast analysis, he doesn't just share the sport, but brings it to life. He's a difference maker and his energy makes you believe in something bigger than yourself, as his passion for the sport of gymnastics can be felt by everyone around him. I couldn't be prouder of him for earning this well-deserved honor."
Friday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Softball Super Regional: No. 15 Alabama at No. 2 Oklahoma, Norman, Okla., 4 p.m. CT, ESPN2
Thursday's Crimson Tide Results:
SEC News:
CFP Seeding Change Shows Who Carries the Big Sticks in College Football
Did You Notice?
- President of the United States Donald Trump and his newly created college sports commission is taking a pause. Legendary former Alabama head coach Nick Saban was named a co-chair of the commission––as his discussion with Trump during UA graduation weekend seemed to kickstart this idea––but now he seems to have doubts about if this is all necessary.
- Alabama softball's Audrey Vandagriff was named a top-3 finalist for NFCA Freshman of the Year. Vandagriff is the third Alabama freshman to make the cut as a top-3 finalist for the national award, joining Alexis Osorio (2015) and Montana Fouts (2019).
- Alabama soccer's Melina Rebimbas was one of 24 players selected to participate in the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team Training Camp. Rebimbas has experience representing her country, as she did so for the United States at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.
- Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams worked out with 2020 Heisman Trophy winner and reigning Super Bowl champion DeVonta Smith (swipe to the fourth slide).
- Former Alabama standout Marlon Humphrey and his sister Breona Humphrey produced a film called NOTHING BUT A WINNER, which covers the legacy of Crimson Tide football. Nick Saban, Stuart Bell, Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and so many more legends are featured members of the star-studded cast.
- Former Alabama and current Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold might have a career as a chef.
- Former Alabama and Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of Tua Tagovailoa, is headed to Hamburg, Germany, to play for the Sea Devils in the European League of Football.
- Former Alabama and current Houston pitcher Antoine Jean joined Crimson Tide closer Carson Ozmer as a semifinalist for the National Pitcher of the Year award.
- Alabama men's track and field remained at No. 12 in USTFCCCA's rankings while the women's team moved up one spot to No. 22. Here's a recap of the Crimson Tide's efforts from this past week.
- Alabama volleyball will face Wake Forest at home on September 10 in the Showdown at the Net Series––volleyball's inaugural SEC/ACC challenge.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
99 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 23, 1970: Carney Laslie, an Alabama football tackle in 1930-32 and a member of Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's staffs at Maryland, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Alabama, died of an apparent blood clot at the age of 61. — Bryant Museum
May 23, 2011: Sports Illustrated published its story on the Tuscaloosa tornado, with Javier Arenas standing in its aftermath on the cover.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Carney (Laslie) meant as much as any one person, particularly back when we were starting and trying to get established. In those days, we worked day and night, but Carney never faltered.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant