Alabama Gymnastics in Lead After Session I at SEC Championship
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–– The Alabama Crimson Tide gymnastics team is currently in the lead with a 197.100 after Session I of the 2025 SEC Championship.
The Crimson Tide started off its day on the floor. Alabama had one miscue in the rotation, a missed landing by Lilly Hudson, who was in the fourth spot of the lineup, which caused her to stumble out of bounds. The performance landed a 9.7, the score the Crimson Tide dropped.
Gabby Gladieux led the team with a 9.9 while Rachel Rybicki started off with a 9.8 and Shania Adams, Jamison Sears, and Paityn Walker each notched a 9.85. The solid start gave Alabama a 49.250 which placed it into the early lead.
For the second rotation, Alabama moved to the vault where it had a strong performance led by veterans Gladieux, who boasted a 9.9, and Hudson, who recorded a 9.925 which led the team. The Crimson Tide’s lowest score on the event was a 9.75 by Karis German.
The rest of the gymnasts recorded 9.8’s or better in the rotation. Jordyn Paradise earned a 9.8 to start off the rotation. Kylee Kvamme earned a 9.85, and Corinne Bunagan earned a 9.825. The Crimson Tide had a 49.300 overall score which extended its lead to 98.550 at the halfway mark of the meet.
On the bars for the third rotation, Alabama continued to have a strong outing. Ryan Fuller led the team with a 9.95. A majority of the Crimson Tide’s scores were in the 9.8 range. Gladieux kicked the event off with a 9.85 while Hudson recorded a 9.875, Walker a 9.85, and Adams with a 9.75. LaCoursiere’s 9.725 dropped for the event.
The Crimson Tide’s beam rotation, a spot the team has struggled in this season but has improved in recent weeks, secured the lead after the opening session.
Gabby Ladanyi and Adams earned the highest score on the event with a 9.9. Gladieux came in narrowly behind with a 9.85, LaCoursiere opened the event with a 9.825, and Rybicki and Hudson each notched a 9.8.
As for the rest of the teams, Kentucky earned the second-highest score with a 196.775 while Auburn and Georgia both boasted a 195.950.
The Crimson Tide will wait for Session II to determine its finish in the SEC Championship which will be on Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT.