Live Blog: Alabama Gymnastics in 2025 SEC Championship
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–– BamaCentral is inside Legacy Arena for the 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championship as the Alabama Crimson Tide is set to compete on Saturday.
Alabama earned a spot in the championship after securing a 197.160 NQS which was good enough for the eighth and final spot.
The Crimson Tide will compete in the afternoon portion of the event alongside Kentucky, Georgia, and Auburn for No. 5-8. Oklahoma, LSU, Missouri, and Florida will compete in the night portion for the top four places.
The Crimson Tide is coming off a 197.050-196.675 win over Michigan to end the regular season on March 15.
Alabama will start on the floor for the opening rotation, then will head to the vault for the second rotation, bars for the third rotation, and will cap the day off on the beam.
As for the other teams in the afternoon slate, Kentucky (197.315 NQS), who earned the No. 5 seed, will start on the vault, move to bars for the second rotation, beam for the third, and finish things off on the floor.
No. 6-seeded Georgia (197.210 NQS) will start on the bars and move to the beam, floor, and end on vault while No. 7-seeded Auburn (197.170 NQS) will start on the beam, then head to floor, vault, and cap off its day on the bars.
The meet is set to start at 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. BamaCentral will have live updates from each rotation below.
Live Blog
(The latest updates will be at the top. Make sure to refresh your broswer for the latest information).
2nd Rotation
- Alabama will be on the vault for the second roatation. Jordyn Paradise will lead off, followed by Kylee Kvamme, Karis German, Gabby Gladieux, Lilly Hudson, and Jamison Sears.
1st Rotation
- The Crimson Tide holds the early lead after earning a 49.250 on the floor. Hudson's 9.7 dropped while Gabby Gladieux had the highest score with a 9.9. Alabama heads to the vault.
- After three strong performances on the floor, a 9.8 by Rybicki and two 9.85’s by Adams and Sears, Lilly Hudson misses a landing and goes out of bounds on her floor routine. She puts up a 9.7. Alabama will look to drop that score.
- Alabama will start on the floor to open the championship. Rachel Rybicki will start off followed by Shania Adams, Jamison Sears, Lilly Hudson, Gabby Gladieux, and Paityn Walker.
Pregame
- 2:25 p.m.- Alabama has walked out onto the floor for pregame introductions and the crowd erupts. Most of the crowd inside Legacy Arena is here for the Crimson Tide.
- 2:05 p.m.- The teams have exited the floor. The meet is set to start in under 30 minutes.
- 1:52 p.m.- Alabama is currently going through warmups on each rotation. The Crimson Tide was on the bars and have moved to the beam.