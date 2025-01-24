Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Staff Stays Active on Recruiting Trail
Alabama's staff put together another busy week on the recruiting trail, taking visits to many of the top prospects in next year's class and extending offers to top talents in 2027 and beyond. As of now, the Tide holds just a single commitment for the 2026 class, cornerback Zyan Gibson, but has made significant progress with several premier prospects.
Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan made the trip to Tennessee this week to visit with Nashville native Jared Curtis, the top ranked signal caller in the state and No. 2 overall in the nation.
The 6-foot-4, 225 lb. signal caller is a 5-Star prospect and currently holds offers from over 40 division one programs. He is a precision passer with the ability to extend plays with his legs, though he thrives within the pocket.
DeBoer also paid a visit to Nixa, Missouri to spend some time with top ranked offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. The 6-foot-7, 300 lb. 5-Star prospect took to social media to share his reaction.
New Alabama linebackers coach Chuck Morrell, who was promoted in early January, was on the recruiting trail as well this week with DeBoer, taking a visit to Cleveland, Ohio for a visit with 4-Star linebacker prospect Cincere Johnson. The No. 3 ranked player in the state, Johnson currently holds offers from over twenty power four programs.
Elbert Hill, a fellow 4-Star prospect in the 2026 class, also received a visit this week from coach DeBoer and took to social media to share a photo. Hill is not only No. 1 ranked player in the state of Ohio, but is the No. 1 ranked cornerback in the nation.
DeBoer, alongside general manager Courtney Morgan and defensive backs coach Mo Linguist, also took a visit to to Forney, Texas to meet with 4-Star running back Javion Osborne.
2026 3-Star interior offensive lineman Bear McWhorter also received a visit from the Tide's head coach this week, and took to social media to share his reaction.
Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic was also active this week, making trips around the southeast to see many top prospects.
Desmond Green, 3-Star interior offensive lineman from South Carolina, hosted the coach in his own home on Tuesday, sharing a photo on social media.
Fellow interior offensive line prospect, 4-Star Zykie Helton, also hosted Kapilovic this week, and like Green, took to social media to share the news.
A Carrollton, Georgia native, Helton is the No. 32 ranked player in the state and the No. 21 ranked player at his position in the nation.
In more 2026 news, former 2027 running back Ezavier Crowell from Jackson, Alabama officially reclassified to the class of 2026. Previously the top ranked player from the Yellowhammer state in his class, Crowell is now the No. 6 ranked player in Alabama. He remains one of the Tide's top targets in the class.
Fellow top running back prospect, Derek Cooper from Hollywood, Florida, named the Crimson Tide in his top ten schools alongside Georgia, Miami, Florida State, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida, Penn State, Ohio State and Ole Miss.
Similar to Cooper, 5-Star wideout Tristan Keys, also released his final list of schools this week, naming Alabama alongside LSU, Auburn, USC, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Miami.
Looking at more of Alabama's targets in the 2026 class and beyond, the Tide continued to extend offers this week to many elite prospects.
4-Star 2026 defensive lineman Elijah Golden took to social media this week to share news of his Crimson Tide offer.
Fellow 4-Star prospect, wideout Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, also earned an offer this week from the Tide, similarly taking to social media like Golden. A DeSoto, Texas native, Feaster is the top ranked wide receiver in the Lone Star State.
Another 4-Star 2026 prospect to receive an offer from Alabama this week was Loganville, Georgia native Anthony Davis. Standing at 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Davis is the No. 29 ranked player in the state of Georgia and is the No. 18 ranked linebacker in the nation.
The next 2026 prospect to pick up a Crimson Tide offer this week was wide receiver Jalen Lott from Frisco, Texas. A 6-foot, 170 lb. speedy wideout, Lott is being pursued heavily by the Longhorns, but could certainly find a role for himself within Alabama's offense given his skillset.
Defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield from Richardson, Texas also earned an Alabama offer, his eighth from an SEC program. The 4-Star prospect is the tenth ranked player in the state and the No. 8 player at his position in the country.
Elite edge prospect Kevin Ford, Jr. also received an offer from the Tide this week. A Duncanville, Texas native, Ford is the No. 13 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 20 player in the state.
Mike Brown, a top wide receiver prospect in the state of Texas for the class of 2026, also received an offer this week. He is currently the No. 52 wideout in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Another top 2026 prospect to receive an offer this week was Hawaii native and 4-Star offensive tackle Malakai Lee. He is the top player in the Aloha state and the No. 12 tackle in the class.
Turning attention to the class of 2027, Alabama also sent offers to three impressive sophomores this week.
The first was 4-Star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant. A Harper Woods, Michigan native, Guerrant is the second ranked target in the Great Lakes State for the class of 2027. Standing at 6-foot-1, 185 lbs., he is a bit of a bigger bodied target who can utilize his physicality to work underneath and fight for tough yardage after the catch.
Next was fellow wideout Trenton Yancey from Duncanville, Texas. Though he is currently unranked, the sophomore put up an impressive season in 2024, finishing with 29 receptions for just over 400 yards and seven scores.
The third 2027 prospect to earn an Alabama offer this week was 4-Star offensive tackle Brian Swanson. A 6-foot-5, 295 lb. behemoth prospect, Swanson is the No. 8 player in the state of Texas and the No. 4 player at his position in the nation.
In Alabama Hoops news, 2025 Tide signees Amari Allen and London Jemison both put together impressive performances this week.
Allen compiled yet another triple-double, finishing his game against the De Pere Redbirds with 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor.
London Jemison led St. Thomas More to a victory this week, finishing his game with 32 points, 12 of which came from beyond the arc. A lengthy wing player, Jemison should fit right in with Nate Oats' system if he can produce performances like that.
2025 Football Signees
- EDGE Justin Hill, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Marshall Pritchett, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Ivan Taylor, 6-foot, 174 lbs. - Winter Garden, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Darrell Johnson, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Eastman, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Lotzeir Brooks, 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. - Millville, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL London Simmons, 6-foot-3, 296 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Luke Metz, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Hoschton, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Mal Waldrep, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Steve Mboumoua, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Summit, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Keelon Russell, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Duncanville, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Dijon Lee, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Mission Viejo, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Kevonte Henry, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Norwalk, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Chuck McDonald, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- K/P Alex Asparuhov, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Fresno, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Abduall Sanders, Jr., 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Michael Carroll, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OT Jackson Lloyd, 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. - Carmel, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Kaleb Edwards, 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. - El Dorado Hills, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Akylin Dear, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Quitman, Mississippi (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Derek Meadows, 6-foot-4, 20 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
2027 Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker for the latest of the 2025 class and more.
2025 Basketball Signees
- SF Amari Allen, 6-foot-7, 180 lbs. - Green Bay, Wisconsin (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SF London Jemison, 6-foot-8, 200 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 11/18/2024)
- SG Davion Hannah, 6-foot-5, 180 lbs, - Brandon, Missouri (Signed 11/18/2024)
Check out the Alabama men's basketball recruiting tracker for the latest of the 2025 class and more.