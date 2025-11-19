Alabama Long Distance Star Wins SEC Runner of the Year: Roll Call
Alabama Cross Country brought home a trio of SEC awards on Tuesday after the men won the SEC championship and the women finished second.
The women's 6k defending champion Doris Lemngole was voted 2025 Women's SEC Runner of the Year. Her teammate Caren Kiplagate was chosen as Women's SEC Freshman of the Year and for the second time over the last four years head coach Dan Waters was selected as the men's SEC Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Doris Lemngole - Women's SEC Runner of the Year
- Second straight season winning SEC Women's Runner of the Year
- Joins Mercy Chelangat going back to back in 2020-2021
- Won the individual SEC Championship meet, finishing 15 seconds ahead of second-place
Here's the Roll Call for Wednesday, November 19, 2025:
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Alabama's Matic Kriznik fell in the opening round of the NCAA Singles Championships to Wake Forest's DK Suresh. Suresh won a 6-3, 6-4 decision to eliminate Kriznik and end Alabama's fall season.
- Alabama swimming and diving sits in fifth place in both the men's (65 points) and women's (75 points) team standings at the UGA Fall Invitational after the opening day of the event.
Top 8 Finishers For Alabama at the UGA Fall Invitational
1650 Free
- Women | 8th – Stella Grace Watts – 16:35.30
- Men | 2nd – Leonardo Alcatara – 14:50.57
200 Medley Relay
- Women | 1st – Emily Jones, Jada Scott, Gaby Van Brunt, Cadence Vincent – 1:34.37
- Women | 7th – Ella Menear, Madyson Hartway, Victoria Raymond, Charlotte Rosendale – 1:38.77
- Men | 7th – Tommy Hagar, Ethan Otten, Tim Korstanje, Jonathan Hoole – 1:25.29
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Swim and dive: UGA Invite in Athens, Ga., 8:30 a.m. / 4:30 p.m. CT | SEC Network +
- Women's Basketball: Alabama vs. Samford, 6 p.m. CT | SEC Network +
- Men's Basketball: Alabama vs. Illinois, 8 p.m. CT | FS1
SEC News:
SEC Daily: SEC Power Rankings After Week 12
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 19, 1950: Alabama scored 27 first quarter points en route to a 54-19 romp over Georgia Tech, the worst defeat administered to a Yellow Jacket team since 1930. Sophomore halfback Bobby Marlow sparked the rout with a 180-yard rushing performance on only 13 carries. Marlow's four touchdowns included one for 91 yards. Receiving star Al Lary set an SEC record with his 10th touchdown reception of the year, a spectacular 48-yard grab in the third quarter. Alabama had 569 yards of total offense, 369 on the ground and 190 in the air.
November 19. 1951: Wilbur Jackson, the first black player to sign a football scholarship at Alabama, and was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2007, was born in Ozark, Ala.
November 19, 1961: Former Crimson Tide baseball player Alan Dunn was born in in Gadsden, Ala.
November 19, 1972: David Palmer was born in Birmingham, Ala.
November 19, 1994: O.J. Howard was born in Prattville, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“The first person I would like to thank is the Lord for giving me the ability to play the game of football, because without the ability to play the game I would have been at Auburn.”- Marty Lyons