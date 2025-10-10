Alabama and Missouri Breakdown: Football Friday on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a football Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods, new sponsor Zach Guffey from Strength Roofing and Siding, and a small appearance from Katie Windham. We celebrate Windham's early success with her podcast "Crimson Flame", let Guffey give us his takes on the season so far, and then dive headfirst into Saturday's matchup.
Guffey gives us his thoughts on the season thus far and compliments the Alabama program's growth from the opening week to this current week where the Crimson Tide is hitting the road again.
Our program transitions into the keys to the game for Alabama, highlighting the need to win the lines of scrimmage, play efficient offense, win the turnover battle, start fast, tackle well and avoid big special teams errors.
We then each pick our players to watch for the game as Guffey kicks us off by highlighting someone he doesn't want to see, a trio of young offensive players and the Crimson Tide's newest offensive star. Woods selects a a star defender who needs to show up, a freshman defensive back and Alabama's best tailback. Gaither dives in selecting a defensive lineman, an offensive lineman and the Crimson Tide's Heisman Trophy contender.
We finish the program by highlighting a huge slate in the college football season. Will South Carolina get off the mat and take down LSU? Which side of Red River Rivalry will you sit on? Is the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry an afterthought this weekend? And we wrap up with making our pick for Alabama's trip to Missouri.
