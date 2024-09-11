Alabama Quarterback Jalen Milroe Joins The Pivot Podcast: Roll Call, September 11, 2024
The Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe was featured on this week's edition of "The Pivot". Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor collaborate to talk to prominent figures in sports and this week they put Milore under the microscope.
Milroe speaks to the trio about his military family upbringing, winning the Alabama football starters job, leading the Crimson Tide, "Naysayers", Ryan Williams and much more over the course of an hour. The episode provides a unique look at Milroe who lets his guard down a bit and reveals pieces of himself unseen behind an interview podium.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's golf: Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Mich. Round 3
Crimson Tide Results:
The Alabama men's golf team moved into first place after the second round of at the Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Mich. Dominic Clemons shot a second round 5-under while Jonathan Griz was 3-under giving the No. 16 Crimson Tide team a one-stroke lead over No. 9 Illinois after 36 holes.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama football commit Caleb Cunningham shared photos of he and Julio Jones chatting from the weekend.
- The Cleveland Browns worked out former Alabama and free agent tight end Irv Smith.
- Former Alabama track and field star Isaac Odugbesan, known as Oba Femi, won his NXT North American Championship Match on Tuesday night.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 11, 1913: William Monroe and Ida Kilgore Bryant of Moro Bottom, Ark., are the proud parents of a new son, Paul William. He would later be tagged with the nickname “Bear.”
September 11, 1995: Shaun Dion Hamilton was born in Montgomery, Ala.
September 11, 2010: Bobby Bowden, Joe Paterno and Nick Saban all meet on the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium prior to the Crimson Tide’s 24-3 victory over Penn State.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"If not for Osama bin Laden, September 11 would only be remembered as Bear Bryant's birthday." — Actor and former Tennessee Sen. Fred Thompson- On an episode of "Law & Order"
