Alabama's Biggest Concern With the Tigers on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a happy hump day on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we try to get you closer to this weekends Alabama versus LSU matchup, we discuss the first edition of the College Football Playoff Poll and finish with Alabama in the NFL.
The conversation begins with Garrett Nussmeier and discussing what he brings to this weekend's matchup between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. Alabama will have its hands full with receiving threats Kyren Lacy, Aaron Anderson and Mason Taylor, what can the Crimson Tide do to prepare for the trio and threaten the Tigers?
We continue the football discussion by examining Alabama's position in the first College Football Playoff poll. The Crimson Tide starts ranked No. 11 and is currently projected to take a road trip to Texas in the first round. How satisfied are you with the selection committee and the process they outlined on Tuesday night? Is the Crimson Tide sitting pretty with a month left to play?
Lastly we recap Alabama in the NFL as Week 9 came to a close Monday night. Alabama's Brian Branch was put in a hard position and kicked out of Detroits game with the Green Bay Packers. Was he treated fairly? There weren't many highlights for the Crimson Tide in the pros this week, but one quarterback played particularly well.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.