Alabama's Offense Explosive in Kalen DeBoer Debut
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- There was a laundry list of questions about this Alabama team heading into the season opener. Chief among them was the offense and how would it look under Kalen DeBoer.
It's impossible to make a solid analysis of a team based on just one game, which was a 63-0 blowout against Western Kentucky. But one thing was clear Saturday—explosive plays are a must in the game plan.
Alabama had touchdown plays of 84, 39, 85 and 55 yards. And that was just in the first half.
The Crimson Tide did so much with less in the first half. The offense ran just 21 plays in over eight minutes of possession time, but scored six touchdowns. That translates to a score every 3.5 plays. Talk about efficiency.
“How can you argue with that, right?” DeBoer said. “We had an opportunity to make plays. I’m never going to be disappointed that we’re finding ways to make explosive plays. That’s a big part of what our offense is about. We preach it, we practice it.”
In those 21 plays, the Crimson Tide amassed 357 yards (169 passing, 188 rushing).
The Crimson Tide didn’t keep that dizzying pace, but it’s safe to say the offense is in good hands with the weapons it has. And there are plenty of weapons.
Justice Haynes showed he’s capable of breaking loose. He had just four carries, but one was for the 85-yard score.
“We are a very explosive team but we have to prove it day in and day out,” Haynes said. “We pride ourselves on the big three—dominance, attention to details and explosiveness.”
There’s no secret about what Alabama has in Milroe. He exited the game after the second series in the third quarter and finished with 79 yards rushing with two scores and was 7 of 9 passing for 200 yards with three touchdowns.
“To put up the points that we did tonight was very exciting for our football team, but we know there is some growth that has to be made for us to improve,” Milroe said.
Both of freshman receiver Ryan Williams’ two catches went for touchdowns. The first was for 84 yards and the second for 55. Williams was wide open on the first scoring catch.
“It’s all about executing the play properly and I read it right and I was able to get the ball to our playmaker and he was able to run and score for us. He is a key resource for us this year. His speed, his instincts and attention to detail—he's just great to have. He’s 17 years old and he’s balling.”
Two catches for two touchdowns was a nice debut for Williams but he knows he can’t make a big play every time. He does not Alabama has something special and should only get better.
“We have a very explosive offense on the ground and in the air,” Williams said. “I think the only thing that can stop us is ourselves.”