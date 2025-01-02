Alabama's Putrid Offense Dooms 10-Win Season on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's kick off the new year on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods by talking about everything that went wrong for Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl and where the program goes from here.
The conversation begins with Jalen Milroe as the Crimson Tide quarterback played one of the worst games of his career against the Michigan Wolverines. Milroe turned the ball over three times and struggled to move the football against a depleted defense. Was the Alabama quarterback doing something in the game to give the Wolverines an advantage before the snap ever happened?
After discussing what went wrong on the offensive end we turn our attention to the defensive side of the ball. Despite losing the game the Crimson Tide defense played fairly well. We discuss how encouraged Alabama fans should be with the defensive unit and who might be back on that side of the ball in 2025.
The program ends with a discussion on the College Football Playoff games that happened Tuesday and Wednesday before setting up tomorrow's show focusing on Alabama basketball opening SEC play.
