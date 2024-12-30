Will Alabama Get Revenge on Michigan on The Joe Gaither Show

Bama Central

We make our final predictions for the ReliaQuest Bowl on The Joe Gaither Show | Episode 343: Dec. 30, 2024.

Joe Gaither

Let's have a lot of fun on a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we hold our final discussions on the ReliaQuest Bowl between Alabama and Michigan. We discuss several aspects of Tuesday's bowl game before turning our attention to Alabama basketball's final non-conference game.

The conversation opens with Woods as he details why he's excited for the ReliaQuest Bowl. We discuss his excitement and the Alabama fan base's feelings around Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe as this will likely be his final game leading the program. Head coach Kalen DeBoer made interesting comments on Tuesday, shutting down a theory the show had going into the bowl game.

We move from Milroe into discussing the Alabama tackle situation and DeBoer's comments on newest wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe as it seems his position change may be permenant.

After putting the football to bed we move to Sunday's Alabama basketball game as the Crimson Tide shots the cover off the basketball in its defeat of South Dakota State. Is Alabama ready for SEC play?

Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

My name is Joe Gaither, I am a native of Chattanooga, Tenn., and a 2018 graduate of the University of Alabama. I have a strong passion for sports and giving a voice to the underserved. Feel free to email me at joegaither6@icloud.com for tips, story ideas or comments.

