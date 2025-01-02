What Positives Can Alabama Build on From Bowl Loss? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Katie Windham and Joe Gaither discuss whether there's anything positive Alabama can take from the 19-13 ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan to build on for the future.
In the lead-up to Alabama's bowl game against Michigan, Crimson Tide coaches talked about the week and game as a springboard for the future of the program, something to build on in the offseason.
But with Alabama's disappointing performance and loss, it can be hard to find the positives, especially offensively. The Crimson Tide turned the ball over three times and got stopped on downs three other times, managing just 13 points against an undermanned Michigan defense.
There was a lot of hype coming into the game about Richard Young, Rico Scott and Jaylen Mbakwe on offense and the expanded role they might see. Young only had two carries at running back, Mbakwe had one target at receiver and Scott finished with five targets, but just one catch. He did have a 28-yard rushing play that started the Crimson Tide's only touchdown drive of the day.
There were some bright spots on defense. As a whole, the unit only allowed 190 yards of offense, which was the lowest total of the season since the season opener against Western Kentucky. Some young players like James Smith and Jordan Renaud had breakout games while Zavier Mincey was solid in his first start at safety.
