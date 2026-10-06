Alabama Silences Starkville, ESPN Silences Everyone on Fernandez & Friends

Alabama football made a statement in Saturday's 56-23 win over Mississippi State. Today's episode of Fernandez & Friends starts with a final recap of some of our prevailing takeaways from that game.

We then go further in-depth, taking a look at some of the all-22 film from Starkville. This is a recap of BamaCentral's Monday morning film series, which can be read here: Alabama vs. Miss St. Film: Tight Ends Continue To Bully Defenders, Keelon Dominates

To wrap up the final loose ends from the Crimson Tide's victory, we name some of our unsung heroes, prompting discussions on the Alabama running back room, coaching staff, and roster depth.

We then take a step back and offer a brief reaction to the AP Poll. Is Notre Dame ranked too high at No. 3? How high could No. 6 Alabama climb with a win over No. 2 Georgia?

The show ends, as it always does, with a trip to court. Today's case: Fans of College Football v. ESPN.

ESPN has regularly lowered crowd noise on its broadcasts, lessening the impact of the atmospheres of games for its viewers. In light of some electric MLB playoff atmospheres this week, we present a case against ESPN and urge the network to allow the fans to be heard.

Fernandez & Friends is Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's bi-weekly program. The show will be hosted by beat writer Theo Fernandez, who has spent the past two years as the cohost of the Joe Gaither Show, the site's other podcast.

The show will offer fresh, fast-paced content every Tuesday and Thursday morning, as the crew reacts to news, analyzes and previews games, and talks about everything relevant in the Alabama sports landscape. There will also be an emphasis placed on interviewing Crimson Tide recruits across sports, giving the fanbase an early look at some of the players they will be watching in Tuscaloosa over the coming years.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. This is the same number used for the Joe Gaither Show, so be sure to specify which program you are calling in for. You can also join us live in the comment sections on all of BamaCentral's social media platforms on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

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