Alabama Soccer Drops Second Power Four Road Match: Roll Call, September 9, 2024
The No. 24 Alabama soccer team had its six-match winning streak snapped against Michigan on Sunday. The Crimson Tide, despite its hot start to the season, is now 1-2 in road contests against Power Four opposition.
On Thursday, Alabama (6-2) defeated Purdue 1-0 in West Lafayete, Ind., and it was by that same margin that the Wolverines handed the SEC visitors a defeat in Ann Arbor. Elle Ervin scored the winner on Sunday with an assist from Adi Walick.
"Disappointed with our performance today. Michigan is a good team, but they've been struggling to get results, and we let them grow into the game. We did not come out like a team that was hungry to jump on them and take control of the game," Alabama head coach Wes Hart said in a press release. "I appreciated the effort and mentality of the group, but it was too late. You can't wait until the second half and expect to win many games."
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's golf: Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Mich.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Soccer: Lost 1-0 at Michigan.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns from the Denver Broncos, didn't take long to get into the scoring column for his new team. He was able to find the end zone on this touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson.
- Jonah Williams suffered an apparent knee injury in the closing moments of the first quarter during the Arizona Cardinals' 34-28 loss against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Jonathan Gannon was unable to provide a concrete update.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- September 9, 1934: Although head coach Frank Thomas himself was down to 175 pounds after being around 200 the previous season, the average weight of the team was 196 pounds, making it the biggest Crimson Tide squad to date. The reigning SEC champions were led by captains Bill Lee and halfback Dixie Howell, although Joe Riley was beginning to challenge Howell for his starting job during training camp. – Bryant Museum.
- September 9, 2013: Christian Jones appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the headline “Can Anyone Roll the Tide,” following Alabama’s win over Virginia Tech.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Sure, I'd like to beat Notre Dame, don't get me wrong. But nothing matters more than beating that cow college on the other side of the state."- – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant to a group of bo
