Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 9, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Teddy Bear Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: Alabama vs No. 6 TCU, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Alabama football closed out the 2020 season by winning the program's 18th national title. The Crimson Tide won its first national championship in 1925 with a score of 20-19. What team did they beat?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

September 9, 1934: Although head coach Frank Thomas himself was down to 175 pounds after being around 200 the previous season, the average weight of the team was 196 pounds, making it the biggest Crimson Tide squad to date. The reigning SEC champions were led by captains Bill Lee and halfback Dixie Howell, although Joe Riley was beginning to challenge Howell for his starting job during training camp. – Bryant Museum.

September 9, 2013: Christian Jones appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the headline “Can Anyone Roll the Tide,” following Alabama’s win over Virginia Tech.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Sure I'd like to beat Notre Dame, don't get me wrong. But nothing matters more than beating that cow college on the other side of the state." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant to a group of boosters before an Auburn game.

