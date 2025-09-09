Alabama Soccer's Madi Munguia Honored as SEC Freshman of the Week: Roll Call
Alabama soccer goalkeeper Madi Munguia was announced as the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday. The award came after a four-save road performance against No. 3 Duke on Sunday, which ended in a 1-1 draw courtesy of a late goal from Nadia Ramadan.
The Crimson Tide has only lost one game this season (last Thursday at North Carolina). Junior Coralie Lallier was the starting goalkeeper in that match. Alabama sits at 5-1-1 overall in 2025.
Munguia is currently a redshirt freshman, but she was able to receive Freshman of the Week honors because she did not play in any games during the 2024 season.
Here's the Roll Call for Tuesday, September 9, 2025:
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's golf: Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Mich.
Monday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Alabama is tied for the lead with Notre Dame through one round at the Folds of Honor Collegiate. The team has a 1-over score of 285.
- Former Alabama football kicker Will Reichard hit a career-long field goal on Monday against the Chicago Bears; the kick was from 59 yards out. Reichard is the all-time NCAA scoring leader from his five-season stint in crimson and white.
- Former Alabama pitcher David Robertson, who spent the first half of the 2025 MLB season as a free agent, can still spin it at 40 years old. Robertson was signed in late July, after the All-Star Game, by the Phillies for a third stint with the team.
- Former Alabama standout Quinnen Williams, who has spent his entire NFL career to date with the New York Jets, remains an exceptionally strong human being.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- September 9, 1934: Although head coach Frank Thomas himself was down to 175 pounds after being around 200 the previous season, the average weight of the team was 196 pounds, making it the biggest Crimson Tide squad to date. The reigning SEC champions were led by captains Bill Lee and halfback Dixie Howell, although Joe Riley was beginning to challenge Howell for his starting job during training camp. – Bryant Museum.
- September 9, 2013: Christion Jones appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the headline “Can Anyone Roll the Tide,” following Alabama’s win over Virginia Tech.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Sure, I'd like to beat Notre Dame, don't get me wrong. But nothing matters more than beating that cow college on the other side of the state."- Paul W. "Bear" Bryant on Auburn