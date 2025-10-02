Alabama Softball Player Announces Sport Change After 2026 Season: Roll Call
Alabama softball infielder Abby Duchscherer will be switching sports in the future.
She will use her fourth year of softball eligibility with the Crimson Tide this upcoming season, but after that, she plans on transferring elsewhere to play college basketball.
"I'm excited to share that I will be exploring the opportunity to play college basketball for the 2026-27 season," Duchscherer announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday. "I am incredibly grateful for everything the University of Alabama has given me—the coaches, teammates and memories here have shaped me in ways I will carry forever.
"While I explore the opportunity to continue my basketball journey next year, I am just as thrilled to finish out my softball career with Alabama and Team 30 this spring. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way—your encouragement and belief in me means the world. I can't wait to make more memories with Team 30 before this chapter closes!"
Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy is fully supportive of Duchscherer's major decision, as he wrote on X, "A basketball program is going to be very lucky to have Duke for a season."
The Kindred, N.D., native was named the 2019-20 Gatorade North Dakota Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Duchscherer averaged 20.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.2 steals during her historic high school sophomore campaign. She was a varsity regular since seventh grade and a First-Team All-State selection every year since eighth grade.
Here's the Roll Call for Thursday, October 2, 2025:
Thursday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Alabama women's soccer vs. Oklahoma, 7 p.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala., SEC Network+
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Results:
No results
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban and the ESPN College GameDay crew starred in a hilarious Home Depot advertisement that involves Miss Terry's list of chores.
- Numerous former Alabama standouts shined during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. Some top performances included Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who logged 157 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, and Philadelphia Eagles rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who hauled in his first-career interception.
- Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas is among 15 candidates from around the country named to the Hispanic Player of the Year watch list. This honor was created this season to recognize the most outstanding college football player of Hispanic ancestry.
- Alabama track and field added David Pickett to the coaching staff. Pickett will aid current assistant coach Blaine Wiley with the Crimson Tide's sprints, hurdles and relay contingent. Pickett most recently coached for two years at Columbia, where he guided the men's and women's sprints group to 16 Ivy League medals; Alabama men's track and field was also ranked No. 8 in the latest USTFCCCA rankings, while the women were No. 14.
- Yea Alabama, UA's NIL collective, has created a shirt of Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor, following his viral screen play that nearly went for a touchdown during the road win over Georgia.
- Alabama's William Jennings was named the SEC Men's Golfer of the Week after winning the Ben Hogan Collegiate.
- Alabama baseball is now on TikTok. The account @crimsontidebsb will share highlights, celebrations and behind-the-scenes moments.
- The first 1,000 fans who come to Alabama's soccer game against Oklahoma on Thursday evening will receive a free Crimson Tide soccer scarf. Alabama is 5-1 at home this season and the program shared a recap video of their wins in Alabama Soccer Stadium.
- The tipoff time and TV channel were revealed for Alabama men's basketball's matchup against defending national champion Florida on Feb. 1, as the Crimson Tide will travel to the Gators for a noon game on ABC.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 2, 1925: Although Wallace Wade's Crimson Tide demolished Birmingham Southern in Tuscaloosa, 50-7, the seven points took on more significance than anyone expected. The touchdown and extra point yielded to the Panthers were the only points allowed by Alabama during the 1925 regular season. Alabama went on to clinch its first national title in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, 1926, but the Tide offense had to rally to beat Washington 20-19. – Bryant Museum
October 2, 1980: Shaud Williams was born in Andrews, Texas
October 2, 1993: T.J. Yeldon was born in Daphne, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“In life, you’ll have your back up against the wall many times. You might as well get used to it.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant