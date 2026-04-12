Alabama's Series Streak Ends With 15-6 Loss to Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second straight game, the eighth inning spelled disaster.

Alabama trailed Arkansas 5-4 entering the same inning where it imploded on Friday night, and proceeded to give up five runs. In minutes, a down-to-the-wire battle turned into a rout, as Arkansas pulled away for a 15-6 win to claim the series.

"As a coach, the thing that kind of frustrates you a little bit, there's just some mental mistakes there in the eighth on the defensive end," head coach Rob Vaughn said. "We play to a standard, and in that spot, we just didn't do some of those little things right. May not have made a difference in the score, but we're still gonna do it right. And we just didn't do that today."

Alabama jumped out to a 3-1 lead, thanks to some Justin Lebron baserunning in the first, a Lebron RBI single in the third, and a Brennan Holt RBI single in the fourth. Arkansas jumped ahead in the next frame, scoring three runs, but overall, it was a defensive contest through the seventh.

Zane Adams went six solid innings for Alabama, giving up three earned runs (the fourth was unearned off a John Lemm throwing error) and five hits while striking out four batters.

"He was actually behind counts more than I would maybe like. But just kept executing pitches," Vaughn said. "Wasn't able to command his heater quite as well as I wanted. I think that could have kept him off the change-up a little bit more, but man, he threw some really good change-ups."

Adams was relieved by Sam Mitchell in the seventh. Mitchell took the mound with the game tied, as Bryce Fowler had driven in a run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth. He gave up a leadoff double to TJ Pompey, who would go on to advance to third and then score off consecutive groundouts to give the Razorbacks the 5-4 advantage.

And then, the eighth-inning collapse again ensued. Camden Kozeal hit a leadoff double and scored off a Damian Ruiz single. Kuhio Aloy singled as well, and Mitchell's night was done.

Things went from bad to worse as freshman Luke Smyers entered the game. Reese Robinett laid down a bunt, to first, which Luke Vaughn misplayed, allowing him to reach first and load the bases. It was the latest in a series of season-long defensive struggles for Vaughn, who was previously a catcher.

"I will ride with Luke Vaughn, man, that guy's tough as nails," Rob Vaughn said. "He is tough as heck, and there is not one excuse that will come out of his mouth. Luke Vaughn not making that play is not why we lost today. Are there little things he's gotta do better? Sure. Just like Lebron has things he's gotta do better, and Torres, and Holt, and Fowler, and every single one of those guys. There are things we've got to do better, but I love Luke, man. He's tough, and I have no issue with his first base play this weekend. I thought he made a bad read on the bunt."

Nolan Souza would bring in another run with a sac fly, bringing an end to Smyers' outing. Austin Morris entered the game as Alabama clung to a sliver of hope, but Pompey but the nail in the coffin with a three-run homer to cap off the frame.

Alabama responded with a run in the bottom of the inning, which was quickly nullified by five more Arkansas runs in the ninth. Two innings were all it took for the game to become a blowout.

Alabama's series-winning streak is done at three. Now, Myles Upchurch has serious work to do on the mound on Sunday to avoid a series sweep.