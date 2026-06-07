Alabama Football Earns Commitment from 2027 Kicker

Alabama has landed a commitment from 2027 kicker Luke Cody, per his Instagram.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder from Lumberton, Texas, has a 5-star kicker rating and a 4.5-star punter rating by Kohl's Kicking. Cody is ranked as the No. 9 kicker and the No. 53 punter in the 2027 class.

Cody made an official visit to Tuscaloosa over the weekend and clearly liked what he saw. A few others who were in town this weekend included 5-star quarterback and Alabama commit Elijah Haven, 3-star wide receiver Majay Thompson and 3-star tight ends Colton Johnson and Michael Nnabuife, the latter of whom committed to the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Cody is the first special teams player in UA's recruiting class and he joins the following commits: 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven, 4-star linebacker Kenneth Simon II, 4-star running back Nigel Newkirk, 4-star quarterback Trent Seaborn, 3-star defensive linemen AJ Pauley and Stevan Thornton III and 3-star tight ends Oakley Keegan and Michael Nnabuife.

The kicking department has been somewhat up in the air since Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer's arrival in 2024. Graham Nicholson made all 53 of his extra points during DeBoer's inaugural season, but he missed two of a small sample size of 10 field goals.

After a rough stretch during the 2025 regular season, Conor Talty turned things around during the College Football Playoff, including two field goals in the 34-24 road win over Oklahoma. But the Tide added former Marshall kicker Lorcan Quinn this offseason, and he hit two 47-yard field goals at A-Day. This is an under-the-radar but also crucial position battle to watch this summer, as special teams coordinator Jay Nunez has to make a big decision for it.

That said, after Cody officially signs and arrives in Tuscaloosa, Talty, Quinn and also Tucker Cornelius will still have collegiate eligibility. In other words, he might have to wait a year or two before he becomes Alabama's starter, but that's perfectly normal.

Alabama's Potential 2027 Kickers

Ordered by seniority if everyone stays another year

Conor Talty, redshirt senior

Tucker Cornelius, senior

Lorcan Quinn, junior

Luke Cody, freshman.

"Luke Cody delivered an impressive performance at the 2026 Kohl's Southern Spring Showcase, finishing field goal charting with 14 points, which ranked him 3rd overall," Kohl wrote in Cody's player bio. "He followed this with 114.05 points during kickoff charting, achieving a best ball of 73 yards and a hang time of 4.2 seconds. Completing the day, he earned 101.48 total points in punts, with a best hit of 57 yards and a hang time of 4.65 seconds. This was his best camp to date.

"Previously, Cody impressed at the 2026 Kohl's National Underclassman Challenge, where he recorded a kickoff score of 116.03 points and an overall field goal score of 12 points, along with a 59-yard punt that had a hang time of 4.26 seconds.

"At the 2025 Kohl's Texas Winter Showcase, he achieved 9 points in field goal charting, 112.6 on kickoffs, and 99.57 on punts, further solidifying his status among the top recruits. His overall performance demonstrated solid mechanics and the ability to compete against other great specialists in his class."

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.

3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.

Alabama's 2027 Decommitments

Colt Lumpris, 4-star TE, 6-6, 225 pounds – committed to Michigan Nash Johnson III, 3-star CB, 6-0, 170 pounds – committed to Auburn Jabarrius Garror, 4-star EDGE, 6-2 1/2, 215 pounds Jatori Williams, 4-star IOL, 6-5, 320 pounds – committed to Miami Ba'Roc Willis, 3-star EDGE, 6-3, 220 pounds – committed to Colorado

BamaCentral is keeping track of the commits with this link.

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