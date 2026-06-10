Alabama's Top Game in Each TV Window of the Kalen DeBoer Era: Just a Minute

Alabama football will learn the kickoff times and TV information for this upcoming season's SEC slate on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT.

The Crimson Tide has played in each time slot during the first two years of the Kalen DeBoer era, and while a good chunk of the games were blowouts, there have been numerous close outings in the past two years.

Here's a look at Alabama's top games since 2024 during the early (11 a.m. CT-12 p.m.), afternoon (2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.) and night (5 p.m.-7 p.m.) start times.

11 a.m.: at Missouri – Oct. 11, 2025

The Crimson Tide held on for a 27-24 road win, and as the final score suggests, this was far from an easy victory. Freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks had his breakout game, as he tied for the team lead in receptions with four on six targets and he had an Alabama-best 58 receiving yards, including a 29-yard pickup in the fourth quarter on fourth down. Former UA quarterback Ty Simpson completed 23 of 31 pass attempts (74 percent) for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, UA held Mizzou running back Ahmad Hardy, who led the country in rushing yards at the time, to half of his average. After missing a tackle that resulted in a game-tying touchdown in the first half, safety Bray Hubbard had a huge third-down pass breakup and later hauled in an interception in the fourth quarter. Then-freshman cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. also had his breakout game in terms of an increased snap count and the game-sealing interception on Mizzou's final drive.

2:30 p.m.: at South Carolina – Oct. 25, 2025

The Gamecocks had the ball with the game tied at 22 with two minutes remaining in regulation. The student section migrated down to the field level, anticipating a win and a field storming. But former Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson forced a fumble and former Tide defensive tackle Tim Keenan III recovered to give the Crimson Tide the ball in scoring range.

On the fourth play, wide receiver Germie Bernard was in the shotgun and took the direct snap 25 yards into the end zone with 34 seconds remaining. South Carolina fans were in disgust, as Alabama came out of Columbia with a 29-22 thrilling victory.

6:30 p.m.: vs. Georgia – Sept. 28, 2024

This was an easy decision, as it's indisputably one of the best games at Bryant-Denny Stadium in quite some time. Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe connected with wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams for the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes to put the Crimson Tide ahead of Georgia 41-34 and pick up DeBoer's first SEC win.

Alabama jumped out to a 28-0 lead on the Bulldogs in the first half, but Georgia fought back to take the lead with 2:31 to go. Coleman-Williams' touchdown put Alabama ahead, and fellow then-freshman cornerback Zabien Brown had the game-sealing interception on the Bulldogs' final drive.

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