Why Dijon Lee Played More Snaps Than Domani Jackson Against Mizzou
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — During last year's thrilling win over Georgia, then-freshman cornerback Zabien Brown made the game-sealing interception for Alabama.
Fast forward to this past Saturday against Missouri, another freshman cornerback defeated a ranked foe in style. Dijon Lee Jr. was perhaps the most hyped up newcomer during the offseason, and while he's shown flashes throughout the first half of the season, his biggest moments came against Missouri.
Lee picked off Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula on the final drive of regulation to close Alabama's 27-24 win in Columbia, Mo. However, he made a couple of nice plays over the course of the game and even played twice as many snaps as starting cornerback Domani Jackson. The senior has been a hot topic this season for some inconsistencies as a tackler and in coverage. But in an important game on the road against the then-No. 14 team in the nation, why did Lee earn more reps than Jackson?
"We talk about it all the time, right, a body of work and you have to answer for the things that we put on tape and we just felt like what Dijon was doing in the game and as the game was going on, he was operating at a very efficient level and doing his job at an efficient level," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said Monday.
"What you do in practice and what you do in games ultimately determines the amount of playing time moving forward, and so Dijon's certainly on a very good trajectory right now."
Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was also very impressed with Lee's performance.
"I mean, Dijon's in the rotation," DeBoer said during the postgame press conference. "He's a playmaker. He's hard to throw around. He tackles well and so we trust him. He came in last spring and you could see he was going to be in the rotation, more than likely. And just has continued to get better and better and this isn't the first game we have obviously felt good with him out there all season long."
Jackson was Alabama's top cornerback last season after transferring from USC. He started in all 13 games and totaled 52 tackles, including two for loss, to go with seven pass breakups, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry. He put up an impressive campaign, but he's off to a slow start in 2025. Wommack explained what he wants to see from Jackson as the season continues.
"Building consistency in your game," Wommack said. "Domani has done great things here and played good football. But doing it at a very consistent level, play in and play out, and doing your job is what we're all measured by. I've told you guys this before, you are accountable for what you put on tape and you have to answer for those things.
"Myself as a coordinator, schematically, the way our guys play, effort, finish, they're accountable for those things. Our players, doing their job, when we put you in a position to go make plays, you have to do those things at a consistent level. Not just Domani, a number of players have to continue to improve if we want to get to where we want to go at the end of the season."