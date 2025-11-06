Alabama Volleyball Beats Arkansas for First Time in Six Years: Roll Call
Alabama volleyball snapped a 10-match losing streak against Arkansas in a four-set win on the road on Wednesday evening.
The win is Alabama’s (11-11, 3-9 SEC) first over Arkansas (5-18, 1-11 SEC) since Sept. 29, 2019. It's the Crimson Tide’s first win in Fayetteville since Oct. 21, 2018. The Razorbacks won the second set 25-22, but Alabama took the other three by at least a 9-point margin. UA aims to start a win streak on the road on Nov. 7 against Oklahoma.
Alabama stat leaders:
Kills: Victoria Barrett - 17
Assists: Hannah Parant - 44
Digs: Trinity Stanger - 19
Blocks: Kaleigh Palmer - 4
Aces: Hannah Parant, Trinity Stanger - 2
“I’m very proud of our team," Alabama head coach Rashinda Reed said in a press release. "I feel like there was a hurdle that we were looking to get over and we did that tonight. We’ve had some matches where we’ve been up and then the third set was a struggle and the response in the fourth set wasn’t always ideal. I felt like we did a really nice job tonight of responding to the third set.
"We’ve been talking about how to be relentless and stay level throughout a match. They did a nice job of staying composed and leaning on each other. We know that we’re a good team and it’s been about overcoming the mental hurdles.
“I think [Kaleigh Palmer] has found this belief in herself. You can just tell she’s playing with a lot of confidence. I love that she’s exploring different ways to score and taking chances. This is something that we’ve seen all along as coaches but it’s beautiful to see when a player recognizes that in themselves.”
Roll Call: Thursday, November 6, 2025
Wednesday's Scores:
Women's Volleyball: Alabama 3, Arkansas 1
Thursday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's tennis at ITA Sectionals, Baton Rouge, La., All Day
- Men's tennis at ITA Sectional Championships, Athens, Ga., 8:30 a.m. CT, Watch
- Women's basketball vs. McNeese State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SECN+
Did You Notice?
- Numerous former Alabama standouts shined during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney, Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey were among the best Crimson Tide products this past week.
- And speaking of Terrion Arnold, he honored the late former Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson following his interception against the Minnesota Vikings. Be sure to watch this video.
- Alabama men's basketball guard Houston Mallette only played in six games last season due to lingering knee injuries, but he was back like he never left during Monday's season-opening win over North Dakota. In addition to his jaw-dropping four offensive rebounds, the graduate scored 15 points on 4 of 6 from the field, while also dishing a pair of assists.
- Alabama right-hand pitcher Hagan Banks interviewed offseason addition and Australian catcher John Lemm.
- Alabama volleyball took down Arkansas in four sets to end a 10-game losing streak. Here's the match point and the locker room celebration.
- Former Alabama defensive lineman and three-time NFL Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams arrived in Dallas after being traded from the New York Jets to the Cowboys on Tuesday.
- Alabama defensive back Red Morgan explained how Alabama captains Ty Simpson, Deontae Lawson and Tim Keenan III have been the key leaders in holding the team accountable and learning from the Florida State loss in Week 1 as the Crimson Tide has won every game since.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 6, 1971: In a prime-time national telecast on ABC, Alabama held off LSU at Tiger Stadium, 14-7. Quarterback Terry Davis (offense) and linebacker Jeff Rouzie (defense) were the first-ever television MVPs for Alabama.
November 6, 1981: Anthony Bryant was born in Greensboro, Ala.
November 6, 2010: In the game known for LSU coach Les Miles eating grass, DeAngelo Peterson went 23 yards with a reverse on fourth-and-1 to set up Stevan Ridley's go-ahead 1-yard plunge as the Tigers held on for a 24-21 upset of the Crimson Tide. "I have a little tradition that humbles me as a man, that lets me know that I'm a part of the field and part of the game," Miles said. "You should have seen some games before this. I can tell you one thing: The grass in Tiger Stadium tastes best."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"This whole year, everyone around us has been very concerned about the results in comparison to what was accomplished a year ago, and that has not been the best thing for the development of this team. They have become too result-oriented, and we never have developed to become as good a team as we can be. ... How we respond to this will show us what kind of character we have and what kind of pride we have."- Nick Saban after the loss to LSU in 2010
