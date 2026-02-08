The Key Crimson Tide Players on Patriots, Seahawks in Super Bowl LX: Bama in the NFL Tracker

The final football game at any level for the 2025-26 season as at hand as the New England Patriots (17-3) and Seattle Seahawks (16-3) will meet in Super Bowl LX on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET, NBC) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Let's cut to the chase, Seattle's favored, and should be, especially with starting quarterback Drake Maye dealing with a shoulder injury. New England has prepared as if he's 100 percent, and look him as his when he said "I feel good," it's jus that statistically the Seahawks are a little more appealing.

For a specific breakdown check out: 10 Key Factors That Will Decide Super Bowl LX. Meanwhile, here's what you need to know in a general sense, and then specifically about which former Alabama players are participating:

• It's the first Super Bowl since the 1970 AFL and NFL merger that both teams are ranked in the top four in scoring offense and scoring defense during the regular season.

• New England is making its 12th Super Bowl appearance, the most among all teams. It can become the first team to win seven Super Bowls and surpass San Francisco (40 wins) for the most postseason wins by a franchise in NFL history.

• The Patriots are appearing in their fourth Super Bowl. They previously won Super Bowl XLVIII following the 2013 season (Seattle 43, Denver 8).

• New England and Seattle are the 10th pair of teams to meet in multiple Super Bowls, previously facing off in Super Bowl XLIX in Arizona following the 2014 season (Patriots 28, Seahawks 24). It was one of the most dramatic endings in Super Bowl history.

What: Super Bowl LX

Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara

When: Sunday, February 8 (6:30 p.m, ET)

Which network is playing all the ads: NBC

Former Alabama Players on Seahawks: #29 Josh Jobe, CB; #6 Jalen Milroe, QB; #40 Robbie Ouzts TE; #90 Jarran Reed, DT

Former Crimson Tide Players on Patriots: #90 Christian Barmore, DT; #33 Anfernee Jennings, LB; #82 CJ Dippre, TE

Bama in Super Bowl LX Tracker

For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did in the final game of the 2025-26 season, check out our elaborate Bama in the Super Bowl LX tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend and after the game with final numbers:

Bama In The NFL: Super Bowl Notes

• Key player, New England: At the beginning of the postseason, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel told Milton Williams and Christian Barmore that “the big dogs come out in January.” They responded by combining for 16 quarterback pressures and three sacks.“Who’s the (offensive line) slide going to go to, me or him?” Barmore told reporters in San Francisco. “We’re trying to see who the slide is going to go to. That’s the mission: Whoever gets the one-on-one, gotta dominate and win. That’s the goal.”

•Key player, Seattle: Cornerback Josh Jobe, who went from being undrafted and a free agent to starting in a Super Bowl, doesn't need any extra motivation, but here is it: He'll be a free agent after Sunday's game. “I remember our veteran receivers saying, ‘Hey, this guy’s pretty dang good,'" Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald said Jobe turning heads this season. "If you play great football and you’re a great teammate, you’re gonna get an opportunity to play. Josh was someone we acquired at the beginning of last year. The guy just came in and made a ton of plays on our ready squad."

• In case you missed it, Will Anderson Jr., of the Houston Texans finished second for Defensive Player of the Year behind Myles Garrett, who had a record-setting year in sacks with 23.

• Remember tackle Amari Kight? The offensive lineman was a backup on the 2022 Crimson Tide who transferred to UCF. He'll be on the Seattle's sideline, but won't play in the Super Bowl. Kight, who signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent after the 2025 draft, spent most of the season on the practice squad, then was promoted to the 53-man roster late in the season with Charles Cross and Josh Jones both dealing with injuries. Kight did play against the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, but suffered a knee injury and missed the NFC Championnship Game. Earlier this week he was placed on the injured list to make room for linebacker Chazz Surratt, a key special teams player for the Seahawks.

