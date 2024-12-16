Alabama Women’s Basketball Bounces Back For Festive Home Win: Roll Call, Dec. 16, 2024
Sarah Ashlee Barker had 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Zaay Green nearly matched her with 20 points and four assists as the Alabama women's basketball team bounced back from its only loss of the season with a home win against Murray State, 90-63.
Aaliyah Nye (14) and Essence Cody (11) also had double-digit games for the Crimson Tide (10-1) at Coleman Coliseum on Sunday. Alabama forced 16 turnovers and led by Cody's four tied its season high for blocked shots with 12.
“Proud of our response after finals," head coach Kristi Curry said. "As a coach, I think you try and adjust, and work and adapt on how we can put them in the best position to be ready for today. We looked like we might have been studying there for a few more extra minutes in the first quarter, but I thought for the majority of the game we held a team that's averaging 91 (points). Our goal was in the 50s. I think with four [minutes] to go, we had them in the fifties. So I’m really proud of our defensive effort. Everything starts for us when we can get stops and get our transition game going. Really proud of our team today, collectively, for a 40-minute effort.”
Guard Halli Poock led Murray State (5-3) in scoring with 17 points .
The Crimson Tide is off until playing in the West Palm Beach Classic on Dec. 20-21. It' open the tournament against Michigan State next Friday at 3:30 p.m. CT
Crimson Tide Schedule:
No games scheduled for Monday
Crimson Tide Results:
Women's basketball: Alabama 90, Murray State 63
Did You Notice?
- Former Crimson Tide safety Brian Branch had a whopping 15 tackles, including two for a loss, for the Detroit Lions. His previous career-high was 11 set last season against the Atlanta Falcons.
- Arizona Cardinals tackle Jonah Williams had a rare touchdown by an offensive lineman when he recovered a fumble in the end zone against the New England Patriots. It was his first career NFL touchdown.
- Jerry Jeudy topped 1,000 receiving yards in a season for the first time, and also 4,000 career yards. However, his 108 receiving yards in 11 catches weren't leading all former Crimson Tide players this week heading into Monday night's games, albeit barely. DeVonta Smith was credited with 109 yards on 112 yards, and had a touchdown. However, it was Smith's first 100-yard game this season with the Eagles.
- Remember Jerome Ford, the running back who transferred to Cincinnati in 2020? This was an impressive touchdown for the Cleveland Browns:
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 16, 1988: Award-winning linebacker Derrick Thomas had a whirlwind day, traveling to Cincinnati to accept the trophy as CBS's Defensive Player of the Year and then Washington, D.C. to accept the Pigskin Club's Award as the nation's best lineman/linebacker. The subsequent day he returned to Tuscaloosa to travel with the team to El Paso for the Sun Bowl, where Alabama would face Army.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“[While accepting the Butkus Award:] I just want to thank God for blessing me with some athletic talent and letting me play for the University of Alabama.”- Derrick Thomas
