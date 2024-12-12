Bama in the NFL, Week 15 Tracker: Top 5 Career Passing Ratings by Crimson Tide QBs
This is one of those lists that will fully demonstrate just how much the National Football League has changed over the years, but also give you a way to stump your family and friends over the holidays (when you don't have much to talk about).
Last week, we did the 5 Biggest Receiving Performances by former Alabama players in the NFL, and it seems only fair to do something similar with the quarterbacks. However, instead of single-game yards, we're going with career passer rating.
To explain, the passer rating as a mathematical formula used to grade passing performances by quarterbacks, with scores ranking from 0 to 158.3, which is the NFL's equivalent of baseball's perfect game. Note that the ratings are different at the college and professional levels, but in the NFL it's calculated by using a player's passing attempts, completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and interceptions.
In the NFL, a perfect passer rating requires at least a 77.5 percent completion rate, at least 12.5 yards per attempt, a touchdown on at least 11.875 percent of attempts, and no interceptions. It's been done 81 times, by 66 players over the years, including three this season. There have been two by former Alabama quarterbacks:
• Joe Namath on Oct. 22, 1967 for the New York Jets to lead a 33-14 victory against the Miami Dolphins. He was 13-for-15 for 199 yards and two touchdowns passes. It was just the 11th perfect game in NFL history.
• Scott Hunter on Oct. 31, 1976, as the Atlanta Falcons edged the New Orleans Saints, 23-20. He was 10-for-11 for 138 yards and two touchdowns. It's the fewest passing yards in any NFL perfect game.
If that doesn't fool everyone you know, try this: Name the five best career NFL passer ratings among former Crimson Tide quarterbacks (minimum 1,500 passing attempts), and in order. Most won't get even No. 1 correct.
Here's a hint: Neither player we already mentioned made the list.
1. Tua Tagovailoa
Surprise! Not only is Tua Tagovaolia the leader among all former Alabama quarterbacks, his 98.8 rating is tied for sixth all-time along with Dak Prescott. Led by Aaron Rodgers (102.7), 10 of the top 11 career ratings are held by active quarterbacks. The best rating held by a quarterback no longer active is Drew Brees (98.7).
2. Jalen Hurts
With a 93.0 rating Jalen Hurts chimes in at No. 23 overall, and 14th among active quarterbacks. Of course, passer ratings don't take into account the running game or rushing touchdowns, where he's setting records. As always, we count Hurts as a former Alabama player even though he finished his collegiate career at Oklahoma because 1) he got his undergraduate degree at Alabama, 2) he left with Nick Saban's blessing, and 3) Hurts counts both schools.
3. Bart Starr
Starr is best known as being the MVP of Super Bowl I and II, and his amazing record as a starter of 62-24-4, but he was a prolific passer in the NFL as well. Starr held several NFL passing records, including for career completion percentage of 57.4 percent. He threw for 24,718 yards over 16 seasons and led the league in passing three times. Starr's career rating of 80.5 is tied for 91st all-time (with Jeff Hostetler).
4. Kenny Stabler
Kenny Stabler played 17 seasons in the NFL. He was named MVP in 1974, led the Riders to their first Super Bowl title and finally went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2016. "The Snake" would be the first to say he didn't care much about his passer rating as he was on the field to try and win games, and consequently finished his career with more interceptions (222) than touchdown passes (194). Nevertheless, his 75.3 rating is tied with Steve Bono and Scott Mitchell on the NFL's career rating list at No. 132.
5. Richard Todd
Yep, the guy who was brought in from Alabama to replace Namath with the Jets ended up playing from 1976-1985, and threw for 20,610 yards, Like Stabler, Richard Todd finished with more interceptions than touchdown passes, 161-124. Over his 119 games, he had a 67.6 rating, tied for No. 189 on the all-time list (with Tom Flores).
Incidentally, Namath is No. 196 on the NFL career list with a 65.5 rating (tied with Norm Snead). ... Mac Jones is closing in on being eliigible as he has 1,431 career passing attempts, and a rating of 84.4. That would put him third on our list and tied for 60th all-time. ... Bryce Young only has 795 career attempts, so he's only halfway to being eligible.
NFL Week 15 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our Bama in the NFL Week 15 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Game of the Week
Pittsburgh (10-3) at Philadelphia (11-2): State bragging rights are on the line, and anyone who's visited either city knows that it's a big deal in Pennsylvania. Philadelphia has won nine consecutive games, while Pittsburgh has notched 10 straight. The key matchup is the running game as the Eagles lead the NFL with 190.5 rushing yards per game, and became the first team since Washington in 1983 to have at least 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in 12 of their first 13 games of a season, while the Eagles are fourth in rushing defense, allowing 91.5. A second matchup to watch is who gets more rushing yards, Hurts or Najee Harris?
Best Matchup
Tagovailoa vs. DeMeco Ryans: Having won four of their last five games, the Dolphins (6-7) have climbed back into the playoff picture and need this one at Houston (8-5) as they're running out of time. Meanwhile, the Texans an clinch the AFC South for the second-consecutive year with a win and a loss by Indianapolis. Ryans would become just the sixth head coach since 2000 to win a division in each of his first two seasons, joining Jim Caldwell, Jim Harbaugh, Matt LaFleur, Sean McVay and Mike Tomlin. Of course, one of those key defenders who will be chasing Tagovailoa will be Will Anderson Jr.
The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database
Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
Contracts, Status of Former Crimson Tide Players
All-Time Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Crimson Tide's Impact in NFL Nothing Short of Immense
Bama in the NFL: Week 15 Notes
- Did you know that career leader in passing completion percentage among active players is Tagovailoa? He's completed 68.1 percent since 2020, just a hair better than Joe Burrow. He's also the first player in NFL history with at least 40 pass attempts, multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions in three consecutive games (during a single season).
- Baltimore running back Derrick Henry is tied for first in the NFL with 13 rushing touchdowns and second with 1,407 rushing yards. He needs just 93 more to become the fifth player in NFL history to reach 1,500 in four different season (2019, 2020 and 2022). The others: Barry Sanders (five), Eric Dickerson (four), Edgerrin James (four) and Walter Payton (four).
- Last week, Packers running back Josh Jacobs became the first player since Henry in 2021 to have multiple games of three-or-more rushing touchdowns in a season. This week he returns to the venue where he set career highs in scrimmage yards (303) and rushing yards (229), during his only trip to Seattle in 2002. It included a game-winning 86-yard rushing touchdown in overtime, the second-longest overtime rushing touchdown and fourth-longest overtime scrimmage touchdown since 1974.
- A'Shawn Robinson has been a bright spot for the Panthers. Last week he had five tackles and 1.5 sacks against the Eagles. The 4.5 sacks this season are a career high. He still leads all defensive linemen in the league wth 64 tackles this season.
- Jaylen Waddle still doesn't have a 100-yard receiving game this season after coming oh-so-close with 99 last week. He's been dealing with a hamstring injury and has 54 catches for 700 yards and two touchdowns this season. ... Harris is only player in the AFC with 50-plus scrimmage yards in every game this season. ... It seems highly likely that Jedrick Wills Jr. has played his last game for the Browns. The former starting left tackle was placed on injured reserve on Saturday and is due to be a free agent. ... Another matchup to watch this weekend: Amari Cooper vs. Jameson Williams. Who will get more receiving yards when the Bills visit the Lions?
How to Watch: NFL Schedule Week 145
Thursday's Games
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 7:15 p.m. CT (Prime Video)
Sunday's Games
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, noon (Fox)
Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns, noon (CBS)
Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, noon (CBS)
New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars, noon (Fox)
Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints, noon (Fox)
Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants, noon (CBS)
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, noon (Fox)
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)*
Monday's Games
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 7 p.m. (ABC)
Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)