Former Alabama QB Speaks to Team in Offseason: Roll Call

Alabama is still in the very early days of the offseason before even the Fourth Quarter strength and conditioning program or spring practice have started. With over 40 new faces on the roster between transfers and freshmen, there is a lot of chemistry building and standard setting to be done.
To help with that, the program brought in a speaker who knows what that's all about at Alabama. National championship winning quarterback Greg McElroy spoke to the team. "Appreciate Greg McElroy for coming back and pouring into our guys! Always grateful for those who've been there, done it, and are willing to share the standard," the official team account said in a social media post.
McElroy played at Alabama from 2006 to 2010 and was the starting qurterback for Nick Saban's first national championship team in 2009. He spent two seasons in the NFL with the Jets and has been a college football analyst for ESPN since he retired from football. He also does a morning radio show on WJOX in Birmingham.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday February 7, 2026
- Alabama baseball's superstar shortstop Justin Lebron was one of 55 named to the 2026 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List. He was a semifinalist for the award last year.
- The Alabama hockey team beat Auburn, 3-2, in the first game of The Iron Cup in front of a packed crowd of around 4,000 fans.
- Alabama will have more former players in the Super Bowl than any other team.
- Alabama women's tennis player Kristina Paskauskas ranks No. 45 in the ITA Women's Singles Rankings.
Alabama Crimson Tide Friday results:
- Softball: Alabama 9, Georgia Tech 0
- Men's tennis: Memphis 4, Alabama 0
Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday schedule:
- Track and field at New Mexico Collegiate Classic, Albuquerque, New Mexico, All day
- Women's tennis vs. Alcorn State, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 11 a.m.
- Softball vs. Villanova in Buzz Classic, Atlanta, 12:30 p.m., Catfish 100.1
- Men's basketball at Auburn, 3 p.m., ESPN2
- Softball at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m., ACC Network Streaming
- Women's tennis vs. UAB, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 4 p.m.
Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener
210 days
On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:
Feb. 7, 1970: Pete Maravich set an NCAA Division I record with 69 points in a 106-104 loss at Alabama. The 6-foot-5 LSU senior known as "Pistol Pete" connected on 26 of 57 field-goal attempts, and went 17 of 21 from the free-throw line.
February 7, 1982: In a Birmingham News interview with Alf Van Hoose, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant announced his intentions of starting a museum on campus to honor former players and teams of the Crimson Tide. According to Bryant, the museum would likely be housed in the Coliseum or in a special building near the outfield of Sewell-Thomas Stadium. — Bryant Museum
Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I’d like people to remember me as a winner because I ain’t never been nothing but a winner.”Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
