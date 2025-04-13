Alabama Women's Basketball Adds Baylor Transfer Waiata Jennings: Roll Call, April 13, 2025
The Alabama women's basketball team got a commitment from the transfer portal on Saturday in Baylor guard transfer Waiata Jennings.
"We are excited to have Waiata join our program," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said in a press release. "She has a diverse skill set, including her scoring ability and defensive prowess. The fact that you can add in playing experience playing at multiple collegiate levels will add a veteran presence in our program, so we expect her to be an immediate and valuable asset for us next year.”
Jennings is a New Zealand native an joins the Crimson Tide after spending her junior season at Baylor, where she averaged around two points per game and shot 34.2 percent from beyond the arc. She spent the first two seasons of her collegiate career as a JUCO player at Collin College, where she started 64 games.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Soccer vs. Virginia, Knoxville, Tennessee, 10 a.m. CT
- Soccer vs. Virginia Tech, Knoxville, Tennessee, 11:45 a.m.
- Women's tennis at Oklahoma, Norman, Oklahoma, 12 p.m.
- Men's tennis vs. Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 1 p.m.
- Baseball vs. Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 1 p.m., SEC Network+
- Softball vs. Oklahoma, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 5 p.m., SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results:
- Track and field in Crimson Tide Invitational- Alabama had seven event titles on the final day of the Crimson Tide Invitational. UA’s star Doris Lemngole highlighted the day by breaking the women’s 1,500-meter school record. Alabama’s other event title winners included Miracle Ailes in the women’s high jump (1.80m | 5-10.75), Trevor Gunzell in the men’s shot put (18.99m | 62-3.75), Mariia Horielova in the women’s long jump (6.18m (20-3.50) | tied No. 10 all-time UA), Precious Nzeakor in the women’s 100m (11.49 | PR) and 200m (23.32 | PR) and Lilly Walters in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:06.71 | No. 5 all-time UA | PR).
- Baseball: Alabama 4, Mississippi State 1
- Softball: Oklahoma 5, Alabama 1
Did You Notice?
- The Alabama wheelchair tennis program will play Auburn for a national title on Sunday.
- Former Alabama guard JD Davison received a two-year contract with the Boston Celtics.
- It wasn't a great Saturday for former Alabama golfers at The Masters. Davis Riley shot a 75, and Justin Thomas shot a 76. Riley is tied for 30th at 1-over-par, and Thomas is T48th at 4-over.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
130 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 13, 1991: The indoor football facility, completed in 1986, was officially dedicated in the name of legendary Alabama coach and administrator Hank Crisp. University President Dr. Roger Sayers, Athletic Director Hootie Ingram, and former player and coach James "Bubber" Nesbitt made the official remarks commemorating the building in honor of Coach Crisp, who was an assistant football coach at Alabama from 1922-42, and then again from 1950-57. Crisp also served as athletic director, head basketball coach, head track coach and head baseball coach during his career at Alabama.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“He's like my second dad. I trust him with my life, and he's never lied to me. He's always led me in the right direction.” — AJ McCarron