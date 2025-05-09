Recruiting News, Crimson Tide Hoops and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of, "The Joe Gaither Show," recap the week from a Crimson Tide perspective.
The show opens with recruiting updates for the 2026 class as this week the Tide was named as a finalist for 4-Star prospects Roman Voss and Cincere Johnson. Voss is a dynamic athlete prospect with the ability to play multiple roles within both the offense and defense effectively, and Johnson is a bone crushing linebacker who can also line up and be effective from multiple spots.
Alongside being named a finlist for two talented prospects, two of the Tide's top prospects for next year officially confirmed their commitment dates for this summer.
The first was 5-Star wide receiver Cederian Morgan who was followed by 4-Star running back Jonaz Walton.
After the recruiting discussion, the show moves into Alabama basketball as the team is in the midst of a very interesting offseason. While the Tide has certainly made moves to address the production it lost from last year's team, Nate Oats' squad still has holes left to fill.
Labaron Philon is continuing to test the NBA waters, and looks unlikely to return at this point, so with only 11 scholarship players left, where does the Tide turn?
There are talented players remaining in the transfer portal, but given the current state of NIL, Alabama may already be out of the race for many of them.
The show ends with a brief Crimson Tide baseball and softball update as both teams are in position to potentially host a regional. While softball was knocked out of the second round of the SEC Tournament, Patrick Murphy's team may have done just enough to earn the bid.
For baseball, the Tide has struggled all season with consistency, but has the chance to finish the season strong with back to back series win over Georgia and Florida. If Rob Vaughn and his team can pull it off, baseball could also find themselves with a hosting bid.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as the duo continues talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".