2026 4-Star RB Jonaz Walton Names Commitment Date
After the top prospect in the state of Alabama, 5-Star wide receiver Cederian Morgan, announced his commitment date of July 2nd this week, the Crimson Tide received even more good news on the recruiting trail.
Fellow Tide target and 4-Star running back, Jonaz Walton, took to social media to officially announce his upcoming commitment date of May 14th. He is set to choose between Alabama, Tennessee, Stanford, Notre Dame and Florida.
Hailing From Central High School in Carrollton, Georgia, the 5-foot-9, 205 lb. back is a powerful runner with excellent contact balance. He is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 10 player in the nation at his position and the No. 18 overall prospect in the state.
In three season of varsity football for the Central Lions, Walton has over 4,700 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns. Not to mention, he is also a very skilled receiver out of the backfield and has almost 1,000 yards through the air with seven more touchdowns.
A multi-sport athlete, Walton also competes in track and field and possesses a 10.63 second personal best in the 100 meter dash. For reference, Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who many consider to be the NFL's fastest player, ran the event in 10.19 seconds in 2024.
As of now, the Tide does not hold any running back commitments in the 2026 class, so adding a player like Walton would address a major gap. He is set to make an official visit to Tuscaloosa on May 30th which will be his second time in town as he was in attendance for the Tide's home game against Georgia in 2024.
Upcoming Official Visits
May 16th through 18th
- 4-Star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State Commit)
May 30th through June 1st
- 4-Star S Jett Washington
- 4-Star WR Ethan, "Boobie," Feaster
- 4-Star LB Cincere Johnson
- 4-Star EDGE KJ Ford
- 4-Star TE Xavier Tiller
- 4-Star DL Nolan Wilson
- 4-Star DL Titan Davis
- 4-Star LB Brayden Rouse
- 4-Star RB Jonaz Walton
- 4-Star TE Mark Bowman
- 3-Star IOL Deacon Schmitt
- 3-Star OL Chris Booker (Alabama Commit 02/20/2025)
- 3-Star DL JJ Finch
- 3-Star DL Tyson Bacon
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)