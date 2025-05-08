Top In-State Target Cederian Morgan Locks in Commitment Date
One of the top talents in the 2026 recruiting class, 5-Star wide receiver Cederian Morgan, officially announced his commitment date.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, the Alexander City, Alabama native will make his decision on July 2nd, choosing between his previously released top six of Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Florida and Clemson.
Morgan is a 6-foot-4, 210 lb. wideout prospect ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 1 player in the Yellowhammer State and the No. 14 overall prospect in the nation. While his frame is immediately most impressive, he is also an incredibly fluid route runner with strong hands.
His ability to haul in contested catches is obviously a major positive, but he is also able to operate effectively in the open field with quick footwork and shifty movement. In two years of varsity football with the Benjamin Russell Wildcats, Morgan has caught 106 passes for over 1,700 yards and 18 touchdowns.
He is also a multi-sport athlete, suiting up in both track and field as well as basketball. In 2025, he posted an incredible personal record of 6-foot-8 in the high jump, and on the basketball court averaged a double double in points and rebounds.
As of now, Alabama holds five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, none of which are wide receivers. Alongside Morgan, the Tide has been in heavy pursuit of fellow top rated talents such as Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, Somourian Wingo and more.
If Kalen DeBoer and his staff can manage to land any of these talented wideouts, they could provide a massive boost to the recruiting class.
Upcoming Official Visits
May 16th through 18th
- 4-Star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State Commit)
May 30th through June 1st
- 4-Star S Jett Washington
- 4-Star WR Ethan, "Boobie," Feaster
- 4-Star LB Cincere Johnson
- 4-Star EDGE KJ Ford
- 4-Star TE Xavier Tiller
- 4-Star DL Nolan Wilson
- 4-Star DL Titan Davis
- 4-Star LB Brayden Rouse
- 4-Star RB Jonaz Walton
- 4-Star TE Mark Bowman
- 3-Star IOL Deacon Schmitt
- 3-Star OL Chris Booker (Alabama Commit 02/20/2025)
- 3-Star DL JJ Finch
- 3-Star DL Tyson Bacon
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)