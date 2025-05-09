Audrey Vandagriff Named Top 10 Finalist for NFCA Freshman of the Year: Roll Call, May 9, 2025
Alabama softball's Audrey Vandagriff was announced as one of 10 finalists for the 2025 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award on Thursday. She is the Crimson Tide's first top-10 finalist since Montana Fouts in 2019.
Vandagriff has led the offense in several statistical categories as a true freshman almost all season long, currently leading the way with a .407 batting average, 66 hits, 49 runs scored, eight doubles and 33 walks. She leads the SEC and is second nationally with 48 stolen bases, which is tied for the fourth-highest single season total in program history.
Washington infielder Alexis DeBoer, daughter of Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer, is also one of the finalists
The list of 10 will be narrowed to three finalists on May 22 with the winner announced on May 27 in Oklahoma City prior to the start of the Women’s College World Series.
NFCA Freshman of the Year Finalists:
Ilove'a Brittingham- BYU
Alexis DeBoer- Washington
Tori Edwards- LSU
Addisen Fisher- UCLA
Jazzy Francik- Florida State
Jayden Heavener- LSU
Rylee McCoy- Oregon
Taylor Shumaker- Florida
Audrey Vandagriff- Alabama
Isabella Vega- UCF
Friday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Baseball vs. Georgia, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, LIVE STATS
Thursday's Crimson Tide Results:
No events scheduled
SEC News
NCAA Tournament Bracket Prediction 7.0: Can the SEC Send 14 Teams?
Did You Notice?
- Alabama baseball flipped a commit, Bubba Coleman, from LSU.
- Former Alabama baseball pitcher Chase Lee has been optioned to triple-AAA a few weeks after making his MLB debut with the Tigers.
- Malachi Moore signed his official contract with the New York Jets. The former Alabama DB was a fourth-round pick by the Jets.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
113 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 9, 1929: Wallace Wade and officials at WAPI Radio in Birmingham announced that the Crimson Tide coach would have a weekly show discussing Southern Conference Football, beginning in June and running through the season. WAPI was jointly owned by the university, Alabama Women's College and Alabama Polytechnic College.
May 9, 1990: Former Alabama offensive lineman Anthony Steen was born in Lambert, Miss.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"For me, it’s important. It’s just like a relationship with a girl. You don’t trust her, you’re not going to be with her. If I don’t trust the guy beside me, then I don’t want to be playing beside him. Bottom line.” — Anthony Steen on the importance of chemistry on the offensive line