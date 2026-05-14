Consensus Top 25 Recruit in 2028 Class Talks Early Alabama Push

It is still very early in the 2028 recruiting cycle, but some of the top players in the country are beginning to take a closer look at different schools. Alabama is looking at some of the top players in the class, and already holds one commitment from three-star Charles Scott Jr.

Alabama Crimson Tide on SI recently spoke with highly touted 2028 wide receiver recruit Madoxx Davis. The Cartersville High School (Georgia) standout is ranked as a consensus top 25 prospect, and in the 247 Sports Composite, he ranks 19th nationally, fifth at his position and second in the state while being labeled as a five-star talent.

The 5-foot-10, 189-pounder has not locked in visits this summer, but he is in the process of scheduling them. He did visit Tuscaloosa back in the spring for a spring practice, and he is even using the visit to help him improve.

“I liked a lot of the drills they did, and I’ve implemented them into my game and my training,” Davis said.

Davis has blown up over the last couple of months, going from unranked with only a few Power Four offers to being a five-star with offers from almost every Power Four school in the country. According to Davis, Alabama, Ohio State, and Miami have talked to him the most.

He has also noticed some of the Alabama coaches and what they bring to the program.

“There is stuff that you can pinpoint from each coach," Davis said. "They all have a unique thing to them, which I like a lot.”

Over the last few weeks, Davis has been going to camps all across the country and has impressed many. One of those camps was the Under Armour All-American camp, where he dominated and earned an invitation to the 2027 Under Armour All-American game.

He also recently won MVP at The Opening regional, which earned him an invite to The Opening Nationals this summer. Famous Alumni of The Opening include former Crimson Tide players Derrick Henry and Patrick Surtain II. Davis also won a team track and field title with his high school.

As a sophomore, Davis recorded 36 catches for 774 yards and six touchdowns while playing alongside now Auburn freshman receiver Brady Marchese.

Still, Davis is looking to become a better player over the next two seasons before heading off to college.

“I want to refine my route running, in terms of my change of pace, getting in and out of my breaks faster, and being more physical when fighting off the press,” Davis said.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.

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