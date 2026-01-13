Alabama Football Lands Third Defensive Lineman From Transfer Portal

Former Washington defensive lineman Caleb Smith has announced his intentions to transfer to the University of Alabama to continue his football career on his social media.

Smith, a former 3-star prospect out of Parker High School in Birmingham in the Class of 2025, redshirted with the Huskies this season after not appearing in any games. He was nominated to the National Society of Leadership and Success at the University of Washington in the fall semester.

He rejoins fellow Parker Thundering Herd teammate Jeremiah Beaman with the Crimson Tide. The pair of defensive lineman led the Birmingham school to a Alabama 5A State Championship win in 2024, Smith's junior year and Beaman's senior year.

1000% COMMITTED ALL GLORY TO GOD 🙏🏾

COMING HOME‼️ #RTR🐘 pic.twitter.com/3eb0xUIPHp — Caleb Smith (@caleb_smith19) January 13, 2026

He is listed at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds and chose the Huskies over offers from Georgia Tech, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Memphis, Purdue and others.

Freddie Roach's defensive line room is starting to fill out, after losing Tim Keenan and LT Overton to exhausted eligibility and James Smith, Keon Keeley, and Kelby Collins to the transfer portal. The Crimson Tide is now up to 15 scholarship players with transfers Smith, Devan Thompkins, and Kedrick Bingley-Jones, returners Jordan Renaud, Fatutoa Henry, Steve Bolo Mboumoua, Isaia Faga, London Simmons, Jeremiah Beaman, and Edric Hill, and incoming freshman Jamarion Matthews, Corey Howard, Kamhariyan Johnson, Nolan Wilson, and Malique Franklin.

Smith is one of 13 incoming transfers for the Crimson Tide, joining former Oklahoma State tight end Josh Ford, former USC defensive lineman Devan Thompkins, former North Alabama punter Adam Watford, former Syracuse long snapper Ethan Stangle, former Mercer defensive back Carmelo O'Neal, former Michigan offensive linemen Kaden Strayhorn and Ty Haywood, former Virginia Tech linebacker Caleb Woodson, former Mississippi State defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones, former Marshall kicker Lorcan Quinn and former N.C. State wide receiver Noah Rogers. Alabama also landed a preferred walk-on in Jacksonville State tight end Jaxon Shuttlesworth.

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2, and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes. Players have until Jan. 16 to submit their names to the transfer portal, it is not a deadline for players to decide where they'll play next.