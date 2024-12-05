Bryce Young Praised For Recent Performances: Roll Call, December 5, 2024
Getting benched in your second season as a former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick doesn't happen very often, but this was the case for former Alabama standout and current Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young earlier this year.
The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner struggled throughout his rookie campaign and the Panthers sat him down after a couple of rough performances at the start of this season.
He regained the starting job a few weeks ago and has led his team to a game-tying or game-winning drive in each of the last four games, led Carolina to back-to-back wins for the first time since 2021 and his 84.6 passer rating over the last five weeks is third in the league over that span.
"It's confidence and it's decisiveness," Panthers head coach Dave Canales said about Young's sudden improvement during Wednesday's press conference. "It's knowing what the concept is, getting a preview of what's happening from a coverage standpoint, and then making quick decisions. If you can play on time, throw to the first guy and progress quickly, get to your scrambles, once you're above that 2.7 you activate the second play that our QB coach likes to call 'Baller Mode.' He's getting to those things and winning the down.
"He's finding ways to win and that's kind of my message always to quarterbacks: 'There's a win in every play. Sometimes it's that on-time completion, sometimes it's the off-schedule play, sometimes it's a throw-away, sometimes it's sack––end the play with the ball, they got us.' There are different ways to win the down so that we can continue to have opportunities. He's just doing a great job of being really decisive."
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Women's Basketball: SEC/ACC Challenge vs. California | Berkeley, Calif. | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
Crimson Tide Results:
Men's Basketball: Alabama 94, North Carolina 79
Did You Notice?
- Alabama women's cross country individual national champion and USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Year Doris Lemngole was named a finalist for the Class of 2025 Honda Sport Award for Cross Country for the second straight year.
- Alabama soccer's Gianna Paul and Gessica Skorka were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Teams. Paul landed a spot on the First Team and Skorka made the Second Team.
- Alabama senior Paris Thompson was named to the SEC Volleyball Community Service Team.
- Former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle detailed the design process of his cleats for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative. The Miami Dolphin is playing for Truist Bank and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
December 5, 1961: Alabama was the national champion according to the Associated Press for the first time. The Crimson Tide finished with 26 first place votes to Ohio State's 20. Overall, Alabama had 452 points to OSU's 436. The SEC claimed to be the nation's best league with LSU and Ole Miss finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.
December 5, 1984: Wallace Gilberry was born in Bay Minette, Ala.
December 5, 2009: Making a strong bid to claim the school's first Heisman Trophy, Mark Ingram Jr. rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Greg McElroy threw for 239 yards and a touchdown to claim the MVP award as Alabama defeated Florida in the SEC Championship Game, 32-13. "It's tough. You know it's not how you want to go out," Tim Tebow said. "They were just better than us today."
December 5, 2019: Junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa met with reporters for the first time after having hip surgery and talked about everything from his injury to his upcoming decision on whether to forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. "I feel this is something that’s bigger than me," he said. "This is Probably Going to be the Biggest Decision of My Life"
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“The first time you quit, it’s hard. The second time, it gets easier. The third time, you don’t even have to think about it.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant