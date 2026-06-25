The Five Highest-Rated Alabama Players in EA Sports College Football 27

News about the EA Sports College Football 27 video game continues to break, and with exactly two weeks until it launches worldwide (seven days until early access for MVP+ members), many of the ratings categories have been revealed.

For example, Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium is ranked as the No. 5 toughest venue to play in. Additionally, Alabama has the 12th-best overall team rating in the game with an 86. The Crimson Tide's offense is rated as an 82, while the defense is an 89.

Over the past couple of days, CFB 27 has been releasing positional top 10s, and five Alabama standouts are included. Here's a look at the handful of Crimson Tide players listed among the most elite.

Note: the best possible rating for each of the categories below is a 99

Bray Hubbard: 94 (No. 2 Safety)

General:

Speed: 89

Acceleration: 92

Strength: 78

Agility: 88

Awareness: 99

Jumping: 87

Injury: 97

Stamina: 93

Toughness: 95

Defense:

Tackle: 85

Power Moves: 45

Finesse Moves: 51

Block Shedding: 71

Pursuit: 94

Play Recognition: 98

Man Coverage: 82

Zone Coverage: 96

Hit Power: 95

Press: 80

Zabien Brown: 92 (No. 3 Cornerback)

General:

Speed: 94

Acceleration: 94

Strength: 65

Agility: 93

Awareness: 88

Jumping: 93

Injury: 93

Stamina: 94

Toughness: 87

Defense:

Tackle: 75

Power Moves: 42

Finesse Moves: 48

Block Shedding: 57

Pursuit: 81

Play Recognition: 91

Man Coverage: 92

Zone Coverage: 90

Hit Power: 78

Press: 87

Ryan Coleman-Williams: 91 (No. 6 Wide Receiver)

General:

Speed: 95

Acceleration: 98

Strength: 56

Agility: 99

Awareness: 80

Jumping: 95

Injury: 91

Stamina: 90

Toughness: 87

Receiving:

Catching: 83

Spectacular Catch: 94

Catch in Traffic: 82

Short Route Running: 84

Medium Route Running: 87

Deep Route Running: 91

Miscellaneous:

Change of Direction: 97

Spin Move: 94

Juke Move: 96

Kick Return: 88

Yhonzae Pierre: 91 (No. 8 Edge Rusher)

General:

Speed: 88

Acceleration: 94

Strength: 82

Agility: 91

Awareness: 81

Jumping: 89

Injury: 89

Stamina: 85

Toughness: 91

Defense:

Tackle: 83

Power Moves: 83

Finesse Moves: 95

Block Shedding: 85

Pursuit: 94

Play Recognition: 89

Man Coverage: 64

Zone Coverage: 74

Hit Power: 91

Press: 34

Keon Sabb: 90 (No. 10 Safety)

General:

Speed: 90

Acceleration: 93

Strength: 74

Agility: 90

Awareness: 92

Jumping: 92

Injury: 90

Stamina: 92

Toughness: 89

Defense:

Tackle: 82

Power Moves: 49

Finesse Moves: 55

Block Shedding: 66

Pursuit: 88

Play Recognition: 94

Man Coverage: 85

Zone Coverage: 87

Hit Power: 87

Press: 85

BamaCentral will have a story when the ratings for Alabama's full roster are revealed on July 9.

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