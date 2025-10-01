Can Vanderbilt Beat Alabama Again? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a hump day edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we break down the Vanderbilt Commodores and talk about this weekend's matchup in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The show talks about ESPN College GameDay coming to town, how Vanderbilt could pull off an upset and how the game could go off the rails.
The show opens with a brief discussion on the college football coaching carousel as it's beginning to spin in the SEC. Who will Arkansas hire as its next head coach?
We then dive into ESPN College GameDay as we discuss who might be tabbed as this weekend's celebrity guest picker on the program in Tuscaloosa. Will you attend the pregame show on the quad?
A Look at Alabama Football's Most Impressive Stat
The show then turns to discuss the Vanderbilt team through the lens of the South Carolina game. The Commodores went to Columbia and knocked off the Gamecocks, but did they win the game or did South Carolina lose the game?
Kadyn Proctor Campaigns For Bigger Role in Offense After Successful Screen Play
We discuss the Vanderbilt defense and why some of their numbers may not be fully representative of the strength of the Commodores. Is Diego Pavia capable of beating Alabama a second time and if so can his defense get the necessary stops and give him enough possessions.
The program continues by highlighting Vanderbilt's experience along the offensive line and comparing it to a team the Crimson Tide's already played. How much of a difference has Tim Keenan made? Will the Crimson Tide be able to set the edge on defense? How quick of a hook will Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson have if he's not physical in the run game?
Alabama's Defense Faces Familiar Challenge As Commodores Feature Exceptional Experience Across the Offensive Line
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.