Christmas Gifts For Alabama Athletics on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Christmas Eve edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as Mason Woods joins us to give gifts to the three most powerful men in the Alabama athletics department.
The show begins by highlighting Alabama in the NFL as we near the end of the regular season. Former Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has bounced back from an early season benching to give the Carolina Panthers hope for the future. We highlight Josh Jacobs and his big performance on Monday Night Football and discuss the last two weeks of the year.
From the NFL we talk high school football as Alabama is awaiting a commitment announcement from one of the state's best rising prospects. The Crimson Tide had a strong recruiting class in 2025, but didn't do well in state. Can Alabama improve its positioning with the top prospects in the state in the upcoming cycle?
We conclude our conversation with a Christmas hypothetical giving gifts to Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats, athletic director Greg Byrne and head football coach Kalen DeBoer. What would you get the three men for the holiday?
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.
