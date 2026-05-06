College Football Playoff Expansion Is Bad on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up the Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we take a voicemail on last night's baseball game, discuss coaching contracts and the AFCA's recommended changes for college football before discussing the NCAA ruling a G-League player eligible.

The program begins on the voicemail line as our caller discusses last night's Alabama baseball loss to Troy. The Crimson Tide couldn't get any offense going and lost the last midweek game of the season, will it cost the program an NCAA Regional hosting opportunity?

The voicemailer then askes about Alabama offensive line coach Adrian Klemm as the new assistant coach was given a one year contract to fix the Crimson Tide trenches. Does Kalen DeBoer expect Klemm with the program longterm?

We shift gears and turn to football and talk about the American Football Coaches Association's recommendation for the future of college football. Is an expanded College Football Playoff field a good idea? What is the motivation for creating more spots in the postseason?

We spend most of the time on football, but finish up with the NCAA granting eligibility to a G-League basketball player to return to school and play for Grand Canyon. How does the situation differentiate from the Charles Bediako case?

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