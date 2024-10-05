Cross Country Dominates at Sean Earl Lakefront Invitational: Roll Call, October 5, 2024
The No. 10/15 Alabama men's and women's cross country teams shined at the Sean Earl Lakefront Invitational on Friday.
The Crimson Tide women won the 6k Championship with a total time of 1:38:15 in the 6k Championship and the men's team finished second in the 8k Championship with a total time of 1:55:56, trailing only Wisconsin.
Many Alabama athletes were responsible for these outstanding results, as the following runners finished in the top-40 of their respective event
Alabama Women – Individual Results | 6k
1. Doris Lemngole | 18:48.18
3. Brenda Tuwei | 19:16.06
5. Pheline Mining | 19:32.89
23. Addison Dorenkamp | 20:17.12
25. Franziska Drexler | 20:20.56
Women's 6k Open
7. Kate Dickman | 21:28.47
31. Farrah Frith | 22:14.11
Alabama Men – Individual Results | 8k
1. Dismus Lokira | 22:41.88
2. Victor Kiprop | 22:43.85
3. Dennis Kipruto | 22:46.34
28. Hudson Hurst | 23:45.95
39. Joel Gardner | 23:57.83
Men's 8k Open
3. Arthur Graham | 24:31.33
11. Brady Barton | 25:04.61
"We had a great day against a very strong field that featured the top team in the country on the women's side," head coach Dan Waters said in a press release. "We went head-to-head with the reigning women's national champion and came out with the win, while our men finished just a few points shy of taking the team title. I couldn't be prouder of how our lineup raced today. We had several of our athletes finish in the top five, highlighted by Dismus making his collegiate debut with a great run to take the men's crown while Doris won her second title in as many meets. We look forward to closing out the regular season at home later this month."
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Rowing season opener at the Head of the Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, All Day
- Men's Tennis at Big 12/SEC Challenge, Waco, Texas, 12 p.m.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Soccer: Kentucky 2, Alabama 0
Did You Notice?
- The weekly Tide Teammates segment of practice continued on Friday, as Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide football team guided two kids to the endzone.
- Alabama basketball will be unveiling its Final Four banner in the Coleman Coliseum rafters on Oct. 11 at 8:30 p.m. CT. The festivities will begin with an introduction of the 2024-25 Alabama men's basketball team, and will include a dunk contest, three-point competition and conclude with a scrimmage. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica banner and Final Four poster.
- The No. 1-ranked Alabama football team released a hype video recapping the first four wins of the season, while also detailing the importance of Saturday's trap game against Vanderbilt.
- Former Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap climbed 32 spots to a 10-way tie for 22nd after two rounds at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Dunlap shot 6-under par on Friday (9-under par overall). Nick Hodges' 2-under par score on Friday (7-under par overall) moved him down 16 spots to a 14-way tie for 41st place.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 5, 1929: Governor Bibb Graves officially dedicated the new stadium in Tuscaloosa to university president George H. Denny. Wallace Wade’s team subsequently did its part with a 22-7 victory over Ole Miss.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Write home. I think everyone should find time to write and to go see their mother. I think that’s healthy.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant