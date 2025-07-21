David Robertson Signs With Phillies: Roll Call, July 21, 2025
Alabama baseball alum David Robertson signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. The 40-year-old was a star pitcher for the Crimson Tide when it won its last SEC regular season title in 2006. He was also named a freshman All-American the year prior.
Robertson pitched last season for the Texas Rangers, going 3-4 with a 3.0 ERA across 68 appearances. He was selected in the 17th round of the 2006 draft by the Yankees, where he won a World Series in 2009 and was named an all-star in 2011. He also won an Olympic silver medal with Team USA in Tokyo in 2021.
The Phillies rank 25th in bullpen ERA this season and are in desperate need of a reliable bullpen arm. This is Robertson's third stint in Philadelphia as he pitched for the Phillies in 2019 and 2022.
Did You Notice?
- One day after throwing out the first pitch at the Phillies game, Jihaad Campbell got to yell "Start your engines" alongside Nakobe Dean at the EchoPark Automotive 400 in Dover.
- Aaron Estrada scored a summer-league high nine points for the Grizzlies in the finale. He will now likely sign a G-League contract somewhere for the season if he opts not to go play overseas. Juwan Gary, who transferred out of the program, scored 10 for the Clippers.
- Evan Sleight, Alabama's 2024 team captain, hit a homer for the Boise Hawks of the Pioneer League today.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
40 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 21, 1921: Herb Hannah was born in Leoma, Tenn. Not only did he play for the Crimson Tide, but is the father of John and Charley Hannah.
July 21, 1965: At his annual summer media gathering, Paul “Bear” Bryant tells the writers his 1965 squad will be "average at best." Citing the fact the team returns only 18 lettermen and nine seniors, he notes the team has an eight-game conference schedule and there is little hope of repeating as SEC champions, much less national champions. Bryant did say there are a few players who have chances of being winners, including center Paul Crane, end Ray Perkins, and fullback Steve Bowman. – Bryant Museum
July 21, 1990: Defensive lineman Quinton Dial was born in Andalusia, Ala.
July 21, 1993: Offensive lineman Cyrus Kouandjio was born in 1993 in Cameroon, Africa.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
- Nick Saban on every team he coached
“It's a work in progress.”