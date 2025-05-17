Doris Lemngole Wins Second Straight SEC Steeplechase Title: Roll Call, May 17, 2025
Alabama's Doris Lemngole won the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase on Friday, making her a back-to-back winner at the event and the first such competitor since 2015-16.
She had a time of 9:20.83. Lemngole has already had a decorated collegiate career, adding to her trophy case once more Friday.
The Crimson Tide had two silver medals as well, from Katelyn Adel in the women's heptathlon and Mariia Horielova in the women's long jump.
Saturday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Softball: vs. Virginia Tech, 11 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa, Ala. If Alabama loses, it will play later in the afternoon at 4 p.m. Watch Watch (Afternoon slot)
- Baseball: at Florida, 3 p.m. CT in Gainesville, Fla. Watch
- Track and field: SEC Outdoor Championships in Lexington, Ky., All Day Live Stats
Friday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Softball: defeated Jackson State 8-0 (five innings) in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Baseball: defeated Florida 9-6 in Gainesville, Fla.
- Track and field: Three Alabama athletes (Lemngole, Adel and Horielova) logged podium finishes at SEC Outdoor Championships in Lexington, Ky.
- The Alabama women's basketball program announced the hiring of former Arkansas player Chelsea Dungee-Artberry as an assistant coach. She has also had coaching stops at Tulsa and Troy. Her prolific playing career included All-SEC and AP All-America honors.
- Former Alabama women's basketball star Sarah Ashlee Barker scored her first basket as a member of the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks.
- Former Alabama baseball outfielder Camden Hayslip, who played for the Crimson Tide from 2022-24, still has pure power in his bat.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 105 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- May 17, 1990: Gary Hollingsworth, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, added another honor to his growing list of achievements. He was selected as the state’s Amateur Athlete of the Year and would be honored in June during the annual Alabama Sports Writers Association convention. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Say it’s the fourth quarter of a brutal SEC battle and everyone’s absolutely gassed. Well, I know that I’m mentally stronger than anyone I line up across from because I’ve trained myself to succeed at times when others fail. When it’s your will against mine, that’s when I know I can push myself harder than anyone else.”- Dalvin Tomlinson