Duke Blue Devils Preview, 2026 Recruiting Update and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of "The Joe Gaither Show," get into a wide variety of Crimson Tide topics.
The pair opens the show with a bit of contract discussion, breaking down Alabama's latest extensions across football and basketball. The Tide extended football general manager Courtney Morgan, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and basketball assistant Preston Murphy, locking all three up until 2027.
Next, the pair takes a look at Alabama's historic victory over BYU in the Sweet Sixteen. The Tide made an NCAA record 25 three point shots in a 113-88 win over the Cougars, securing a spot in the Elite Eight for the second year in a row.
As a result of Thursday's impressive performance, Alabama was rewarded with a matchup against one-seeded Duke, and the show breaks down the Blue Devils' season and Alabama's keys to victory.
While Cooper Flagg and company have been undoubtedly one of the top teams in all of college basketball this season, the Tide showed exactly why many viewed them as a national title contender to open the season with its trouncing of BYU.
For Alabama to have a chance, it will need to put together likely its best performance of the season, but it looks as if the Tide may just have that left in the tank.
The show closes with a brief discussion on Alabama softball and women's basketball before highlighting the newest member of the 2026 recruiting class, Jorden Edmonds. The Tide earned a commitment from the 5-Star prospect this week, and was also named as a finalist for three other 4-Star prospects: Nick Abrams II, Brandon Anderson and Ryan Mosley.
