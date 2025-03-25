Alabama Named Finalist for 2026 4-Star Offensive Lineman
Following a day in which the Tide picked up a prediction to land one of the top overall recruits in next year's class, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama football staff received some more good news on the recruiting trail.
2026 interior offensive line prospect Brandon Anderson from Kennesaw, Georgia officially announced his top five schools, including the Crimson Tide among Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee and Missouri.
Hailing from North Cobb High School, Anderson is rated as a 4-Star prospect and the No. 28 player at his position in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He stands at 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. and is an absolute mauler of an offensive lineman. He uses his massive frame to easily bend defenders to his will and clear running lanes. He is also effective in pass sets, serving as an anchor on the inside.
In 2024, he helped lead the North Cobb Warriors to an 11-1 record and the No. 15 spot in the state of Georgia high school football rankings, according to Max Preps.
Anderson decommitted from Tennessee in late January, but has continued to stay in contact with the Vols throughout his recruitment, as evidenced by not only their appearance in his list, but his upcoming visit to Knoxville on June 20th.
The behemoth offensive lineman also has visits lined up with Georgia (May 30), Missouri (June 6) and Florida State (June 13). He has visited Tuscaloosa before, making the trip for Alabama's showdown with Georgia on September 28th of last year, but as of now he does not have another visit lined up with the Tide.
Alabama currently holds three commitments for the 2026 class and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 38 recruiting class in the nation.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
Upcoming Campus Visits
- EDGE KJ Ford - May 30
- OL Ekene Ogboko - June 7
- TE Mack Sutter - June 20-22
- RB Derek Cooper - June 6-8
- DL Nolan Wilson - May 30
- EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes - Visit confirmed, date TBD
- EDGE Trenton Henderson - June 6-8
- LB Kaden Henderson - April 12
- RB Jonaz Walton - May 30, April 4
- CB Brandon Arrington - June 13
- EDGE Khamari Brooks - June 6