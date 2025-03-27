Bama Central

4-Star 2026 Prospect Names Alabama in Top Five

The Crimson Tide look to be closing in on another premier prospect from the 2026 recruiting class.

Mason Woods

2026 athlete prospect Ryan Mosley extends for a leaping catch during a Carrollton High School football practice.
2026 athlete prospect Ryan Mosley extends for a leaping catch during a Carrollton High School football practice.
Alabama has been hot on the recruiting trail this week, landing a commitment from 5-Star cornerback Jorden Edmonds and also being named as a finalist for 4-Star prospects Brandon Anderson and Nick Abrams II.

Now, according to On3, the Tide is reportedly a finalist for another 4-Star 2026 prospect: athlete Ryan Mosley from Carrollton, Georgia. He named Alabama among Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Nebraska.

He stands at 6-foot-4, 206 lbs. and has seen time on both offense and defense as a wide receiver and defensive back. He has over 1,300 yards and 19 touchdowns through the air, and in 2023, hauled in an interception on the defensive end as well.

While he is certainly utilized on both sides of the ball, Mosley likely projects more as a wide receiver at the next level. He has lengthy arms and a massive frame which gives him not only a very wide catch radius, but the ability to be physical with cornerbacks and safeties as well.

247Sports' composite ranking actually lists Mosley as a wideout and places the impressive athlete as the No. 179 overall prospect in the class and the No. 28 wide receiver in the nation.

He recently made the trip to Tuscaloosa in late March, but also has upcoming visits lined up with Penn State (May 16), Georgia (May 30), South Carolina (June 6), Texas A&M (June 12) and Nebraska (June 20).

As of now, Alabama holds four commitments for the 2026 recruiting class and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 30 class in the nation.

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
  2. EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
  3. OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
  4. CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)

Stay up to date with the 2026 recruiting class and more with the Alabama Football Recruiting Tracker.

Upcoming Campus Visits

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

