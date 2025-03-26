Alabama Lands Commitment from 5-Star Cornerback Jorden Edmonds
Kalen DeBoer and the The Alabama Crimson Tide received some more good news this week by adding another top tier prospect to what is shaping up to be a very strong 2026 recruiting class this week.
Cornerback Jorden Edmonds from Marietta, Georgia officially announced his commitment to Alabama on Wednesday, becoming the fourth player to commit to the Tide for the 2026 class.
He holds offers from over 40 division one programs and chose Alabama over the likes of Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and many more.
The 6-foot-2, 175 lb. prospect is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 1 player at his position and the No. 27 overall prospect in the class. He currently plays for Sprayberry High School, where in he is utilized as a two-way talent, lining up at both wide receiver and cornerback.
In 2024, Edmonds compiled 35 total tackles and three pass deflections on defense and 670 yards and four scores as a wideout. Not to mention, he also served as a kick return specialist at times, finishing the season with over 270 return yards.
He is expected to make a trip to Tuscaloosa in June, and had previously lined up visits with the aforementioned Georgia, Tennessee and Florida, but it is unclear if he will follow through with those at this point.
The Crimson Tide currently holds the No. 38 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. With many more prospects set to visit Tuscaloosa this spring and summer, Alabama could be in store for a big time offseason.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
Upcoming Campus Visits
- EDGE KJ Ford - May 30
- OL Ekene Ogboko - June 7
- TE Mack Sutter - June 20-22
- RB Derek Cooper - June 6-8
- DL Nolan Wilson - May 30
- EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes - Visit confirmed, date TBD
- EDGE Trenton Henderson - June 6-8
- LB Kaden Henderson - April 12
- RB Jonaz Walton - May 30, April 4
- CB Brandon Arrington - June 13
- EDGE Khamari Brooks - June 6