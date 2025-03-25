Bama Central

4-Star Linebacker Nick Abrams II Names Alabama in Top Five

The Crimson Tide recently hosted the talented linebacker for a campus visit, and now could be closing in on a commitment.

Mason Woods

2026 4-Star linebacker Nick Abrams II alongside Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer
2026 4-Star linebacker Nick Abrams II alongside Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer / Credit @thenickabrams on X
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff recently played host to one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, Nick Abrams II. The Owings Mill, Maryland native was on campus just last week to attend spring practice and get a feel for Tuscaloosa.

Now, according to On3, the 4-Star prospect has officially named the Crimson Tide as one of his top five schools, also including Georgia, Oregon, Michigan and Penn State.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 215 lbs., Abrams is a lengthy linebacker prospect with the range to play multiple positions across the defense. He is extremely versatile with the ability to rush the passer, stop the run and drop back into coverage all in one package.

In 2024, as a junior at the McDonogh School, Abrams compiled an impressive 77 total tackles, nine TFL's and 4.0 sacks. He also hauled in an interception and was even responsible for a blocked punt as well.

As of now, the Crimson Tide holds three commitments for the 2026 recruiting class and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 39 class in the nation. While landing a player like Abrams wouldn't promise the Tide a top rated class, it would certainly go a long way to contributing to one.

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
  2. EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
  3. OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)

Upcoming Visits

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

